Fans of the wizarding world, take note: the first trailer for the Fantastic Beasts sequel is finally here. And, honestly, after Monday's teaser urging fans to have their #WandsReady for the second Fantastic Beasts movie, the trailer couldn't have come at a better time. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald looks just as intriguing as the first Fantastic Beasts film, so, if you're a fan of the franchise, you'll want to mark your calendar for the sequel's release now

The trailer begins with several officials coming to interrogate Albus Dumbledore about what business Newt Scamander has in Paris, where, according to them, Newt has gone on Dumbledore's orders. While Dumbledore jokes that Newt is bad at following them, we then see Jacob, Tina, and even Leta, among a host of scenes that will delight and stun fans. By the time we actually see Grindelwald, Dumbledore is claiming to be unable to move against him — which fans of the book know is because the professor is secretly in love with his old friend.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald comes out on Nov. 16, which means it will be the perfect movie to see with your family or friends over the Thanksgiving holiday week. Eddie Redmayne will, naturally, return in the sequel as Newt Scamander. Also returning is Dan Fogler, aka Jacob Kowalski, and his role should be an interesting one. After all, at the end of the first Fantastic Beasts movie, his memories of anything magic-related were erased. However, in the trailer, Jacob is not only being shown all things magic once more, but Newt is inviting him on adventures that Jacob clearly thinks are Newt's alone. The gang's back together, everyone.

The upcoming sequel features Jude Law as a younger version of Dumbledore, and his appearance has already gotten a lot of attention from fans. In addition to Dumbledore, the controversial actor Johnny Depp is playing Gellert Grindelwald, the movie's titular character (and Dumbledore's once-friend and rival). Tina and Queenie Goldstein, and Credence Barebone are also featured in the film and in the trailer — alongside new faces like Newt's older brother Theseus and, of course, Leta Lestrange, who will finally appear as more than a picture.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first movie in the new series, introduced audiences to a 1920s-era Newt Scamander. After a series of mishaps caused by his magical creatures escaping the bottomless case in which he keeps them, Newt is accused by the exasperated MACUSA of working with Grindelwald. Fantastic Beasts ended on a cliffhanger, with Grindelwald's capture at the hands of the Magical Congress of the United States of America. But, like so many on-screen villains, Grindelwald has escaped by the second movie — and only Dumbledore and Newt can track him down.

Last July, Warner Bros. revealed that the Fantastic Beasts sequel will start off "a few months" after Grindelwald was captured, in 1927. After his escape, the dark wizard has apparently recruited others to join his cause, making him even harder for Dumbledore and Newt to fight. The studio also shared that the sequel will take place in London and in Paris, rather than New York, where the first Fantastic Beasts movie was set.

Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will also be excited to know that J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. That means that the sequel is bound to have the same elements of adventure, along with laugh-out-loud worthy one-off jokes, that fans have come to love from Rowling's novels. For those who still miss Harry Potter, there are sure to be some Easter eggs, too. In the Warner Bros. press statement last summer, the studio promised that there will be "surprising nods to the Harry Potter stories that will delight fans of the books and film series" included in the Fantastic Beasts sequel.

If you aren't ready to say goodbye to the wizarding world anytime soon, then you'll be relieved to know that The Crimes of Grindelwald is the first of many Fantastic Beasts sequels. The franchise will include five Fantastic Beasts movies — which also means that, like the first movie, the sequel will probably end on a cliffhanger that leaves fans wanting more.