Accio uproar. The new Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer just came out and Harry Potter fans are up in arms — or wands — over Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts 2 trailer. Depp plays the titular Grindelwald, and the casting has caused quite the controversy among the HP community. When Depp's character was announced in Nov. 2017, fans became enraged over the hypocrisy of a man who was formerly accused of domestic violence being involved with the children's books series.

As you probably remember, Depp's ex-wife's Amber Heard alleged that the actor had committed domestic violence during their divorce — which resulted in Depp agreeing to a $7 million settlement in 2016. Following the divorce, Heard and Depp released a joint statement which said, "there was never an intent of physical or emotional harm."

Despite Depp's denying of causing physical harm to his ex-wife, the fact that the domestic abuse case even occurred turns many fans against the actor who now plays Gellert Grindelwald. After the new trailer came out on Mar. 13, Hogwarts heads took to Twitter to sort out their mixed feelings about the upcoming Fantastic Beasts installment. The trailer puts many fans in a moral quandary, leaving many asking themselves what Harry would do.

Even though Depp only appears in the Fantastic Beasts trailer for less than a full second, that minute shot of the actor was enough to turn people against the entire film.

In a way, the trailer makes the second Fantastic Beasts film seem like Depp's character doesn't have a big presence in the movie at all, which might mislead viewers. As you can tell just by the title, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is very much about Grindelwald, and Depp will probably appear in the movie for longer than half a millisecond, so you might want to start preparing yourself now.

It's impossible for the Fantastic Beasts sequel to avoid featuring Grindelwald because the first movie of the series ended on a cliffhanger revolving around Dumbledore's rival. The Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) accused Newt Scamander — played by Eddie Redmayne — of working with the film's villain, Grindelwald. After that, the MACUSA captured Grindelwald, but the highly skilled wizard escaped, leaving a young Dumbledore — played by Jude Law — and Newt with the task of finding the rogue wizard.

Warner Bros. UK on YouTube

After the initial uproar over Depp's casting took place, J.K. Rowling posted a comment on her website that since disappeared. A part of the author's statement read,

The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life. For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies

Rowling said it best, Depp will play a major character in the upcoming film, despite the trailer's minuscule part for the actor. Grindelwald became a dictator-like figure whom Dumbledore eventually defeats — it still pains Harry Potter fans to see a man who allegedly committed domestic violence participating in the magical series.

Despite Depp's role in the second Fantastic Beasts film, the movie which hits theaters Nov. 16 features an impressively diverse cast. The other stars in the film include Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, Claudia Kim as Maledictus, and William Nadylam as a new character named Yusuf Kama. Even if one of the major characters in The Crimes of Grindelwald has upset Harry Potter fans, the movie still promises to introduce plenty of new actors you'll want to cheer for.