Beauty
Celebs brought their A-game.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images
The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards brought the glamour. The star-studded affair, which celebrates the best and brightest in American fashion, honored celebs like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy and designers like Aurora James and Christopher John Rogers. Here, 12 standout beauty looks.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The first-ever Face of the Year award went to The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy. To celebrate her win, the star hit the red carpet in retro curls (complete with a leopard pillbox hat and a veil), winged eyeliner, and a moody, burgundy pout.