There are always head-turning style choices on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet — which, of course, makes sense considering it’s an event that literally honors the best innovators in the industry. While I’ll certainly be checking out the gowns and ‘fits celebrities wear this year, I’ll also be looking at how the makeup and hairstyles compare to the best CFDA Fashion Awards beauty moments of previous years.

The 2021 star-studded fashion event is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will be hosted by The Devil Wears Prada actor Emily Blunt — a celeb who recently stunned in a Miu Miu dress at this year’s Met Gala. Top designers are expected to show up, including Aurora James (from Brother Vellies) and Tom Ford — but, for beauty lovers, the event will also be an opportunity to see celebrities sporting jaw-dropping beauty looks. For some context: supermodel Paloma Elsesser’s graphic makeup and Jameela Jamil’s neon eyeliner from the 2019 awards, Lupita Nyong’o’s unexpected lipstick shade at 2018’s event, Mandy Moore’s surprising glam from the CFDAs in 2017... and so. much. more.

As we wait for this year’s red carpet, enjoy this visual feast of the best CFDA Fashion Awards beauty looks of all time.

1 Hailey Bieber’s Ponytail Getty Images/ Taylor Hill / Contributor At the 2017 CFDA Awards, Hailey Bieber kept it classic with a chic ponytail, which kept her strands out of her face to reveal a subtle sun-kissed glow.

2 Mandy Moore’s Goth Look Getty Images/ Taylor Hill / Contributor Mandy Moore went with a very different makeup vibe than what fans usually see her wearing when she attended the 2017 awards. The This Is Us star sported goth glam, from her black eyeliner to her burgundy pout.

3 Kourtney Kardashian’s ’90s Glam Getty Images/ Taylor Hill / Contributor Kourtney Kardashian wore a very ’90s-style makeup look to the 2018 CFDA Awards: a muted brown lip, bronzer, and brown eyeshadow, making for a monochromatic glam that allowed her studded Christian Siarano suit to really shine.

4 Lupita Nyong’o’s Metallic Lip Getty Images/ Taylor Hill / Contributor In 2018, Lupita Nyong’o went with a metallic pout: At the red carpet event, the actor wore rose gold lipstick, which she paired with more subtle black eyeliner.

5 Yara Shahidi’s Structural Updo Getty Images/ Taylor Hill / Contributor The always-stylish Yara Shahidi showed up at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards wearing her hair in braids that were tied up into a structural updo — a hairstyle that allowed her to also show off her terracotta-colored eyeshadow.

6 Shailene Woodley’s Bold Eyeshadow Getty Images/ J. Lee / Contributor Another vibrant eye makeup look? Shailene Woodley’s neon orange moment at the 2019 event. The bright shadow stood out from her all-black dress.

7 Jameela Jamil’s Neon Eyeliner Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy / Staff At the 2019 awards, actor Jamil showed up in all neon — from her Christopher John Rodgers designed outfit to her heels and highlighter-yellow eyeliner glam.

8 Winnie Harlow’s Retro Bob Getty Images/ J. Lee / Contributor Supermodel Winnie Harlow rocked a retro-style blob with flipped-out ends and blunt bangs at the 2019 CFDA Awards — a look she paired with a feathery purple getup for all-out ‘60s vibes.

9 Paloma Elsesser’s Graphic Eyeliner Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy / Staff Supermodel Paloma Elsesser brought the floating eyeliner trend to the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet. Her graphic glam was a perfect match to her JW Anderson dress.