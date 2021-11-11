There are always head-turning style choices on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet — which, of course, makes sense considering it’s an event that literally honors the best innovators in the industry. While I’ll certainly be checking out the gowns and ‘fits celebrities wear this year, I’ll also be looking at how the makeup and hairstyles compare to the best CFDA Fashion Awards beauty moments of previous years.
The 2021 star-studded fashion event is happening on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and will be hosted by The Devil Wears Prada actor Emily Blunt — a celeb who recently stunned in a Miu Miu dress at this year’s Met Gala. Top designers are expected to show up, including Aurora James (from Brother Vellies) and Tom Ford — but, for beauty lovers, the event will also be an opportunity to see celebrities sporting jaw-dropping beauty looks. For some context: supermodel Paloma Elsesser’s graphic makeup and Jameela Jamil’s neon eyeliner from the 2019 awards, Lupita Nyong’o’s unexpected lipstick shade at 2018’s event, Mandy Moore’s surprising glam from the CFDAs in 2017... and so. much. more.
As we wait for this year’s red carpet, enjoy this visual feast of the best CFDA Fashion Awards beauty looks of all time.