9 Brilliant Acne-Fighting Hacks From TikTok You'll Want To Try ASAP

Sure, you could scroll through TikTok for pure entertainment, but the video sharing app has also become a go-to resource for thousands upon thousands of skin care tips. Beauty creators and experts alike have shared all sorts of brilliant acne-fighting hacks on TikTok that go way beyond spot treatments.
While there are products that address acne on a more holistic scale like, retinol and chemical exfoliants, sometimes you really just need a quick fix for a few pesky spots, which is where these TikTok hacks can come in handy. Many board-certified dermatologists and estheticians even turn to the app to show off their favorite tried-and-true beauty tricks, many of which you can try with items in your kitchen (or, at the very least, products you can grab at the nearest drugstore).
These pimple zappers range from the super simple, like applying an ice cube to your zit, to more out-of-the-box methods, like swabbing your breakout with a certain kind of vinegar. If you're pressed for time and short on resources (and patience), one of these nine genius TikTok pimple-fighting hacks could be just what you and your unwelcome bump need.
Studies referenced:
Addor, F. (2017). Antioxidants in dermatology. Official Publication of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5514576/
Herman, A. (2013). Caffeine's Mechanisms of Action and Its Cosmetic Use. Skin Pharmacology and Physiology. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/276945240_Caffeines_Mechanisms_of_Action_and_Its_Cosmetic_Use
Yagnik, D. (2018). Antimicrobial activity of apple cider vinegar against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans; downregulating cytokine and microbial protein expression. Scientific Reports. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5788933/