13 Productivity Hacks TikTok Swears By

Your first association with TikTok might not be with "productivity," but that doesn't mean the app you devote the most screen time to can't also help you get your work done. Luckily, these productivity hacks on TikTok can help you defeat your daily tasks in surprising ways.

Sometimes, you just can't seem to get work done because you're not in the mood; other times, you can't for the life of you figure out which gargantuan task to tackle first, because listing them all out seems so overwhelming. Or maybe you hit send on that email to your boss when you really should have re-read it half a dozen more times. From revamping your to-do list (or even hiding it from yourself) to apps and web extensions designed to make your work life less stressful, TikTok is full of unique ideas for shaking off the productivity blues.

But it's not just about rearranging your to-do lists. You may also get to know yourself better by trying different methods and finding out what works best for you. The more you know about what helps you function healthily and happily, the better. Check out these 13 TikTok productivity hacks to help you get there.

1 Turn Your Reading Into Podcasts If you prefer listening to reading, turning text into speech might be your new favorite accessibility and productivity tool. Podcastle AI is a Chrome extension that will turn all the articles you have to read into a podcast-style audio narrative. This TikTok life hack explains exactly how it works.

2 The Music To Help You Focus It's probably your instinct to tune into your favorite comfort albums when you're stressed and have a load of work to plow through (the sweet combination of Sam Smith and Linkin Park, anyone?). But according to this TikTok — and science —flipping on some instrumental, classical music like the work of Ludovico Einauldi can help you focus.

3 Make Your Work A Baking Game Even if you're not the type to have an app for everything, you may want to give the Bakery app a try. Free to download, Bakery lets you select a pastry to bake. However long it takes to cook is the amount of time you're supposed to stay off your phone and work on your task. As thisTikTok explains, the app will get upset with you — your pastries will burn! — if you try to click out of it and abandon your task.

4 Unsend Oops Emails We've all been there — you've proofread your email, but somehow missed that you addressed it to the wrong person. Or you spelled their name wrong. Or you forgot the attachment. The possibilities are endless, but hope is not lost. Set your Gmail to let you unsend your emails, and thank this TikTok every time you do.

5 Create A To-Do List In Excel If you absolutely hate your never-ending stream of disposable Post-it to-do lists, this vid will help you rank your tasks by date and priority in Microsoft Excel so you can have everything you need in neat tabs on your computer.

6 Treat Yourself Got some candy? Line it up and tell yourself that you get some Sour Punch when you finish sending that email that's been giving you anxiety. If candy doesn't do it for you, try an episode of Crashing as a reward for your next big task. Setting up a system of little treats each time you complete a work quest can make your to-do list more fun than stressful, according to this TikTok.

7 Hide Your To-Do List For those days when you don't want to put on hard pants, let alone get any work done, try hiding your to-do list — sort of. Write out everything you have to do on your medium of choice, then write your top priority task on a Post-it. Put the rest of your to-do list away (X out of your tab, toss it in a drawer, whatever works). Focus only on your Post-it until it's done, then rinse and repeat with your second priority.

8 Declutter Your Inbox Too many emails in your box? When subscription messages are overstimulating and preventing you from actually tackling the emails you really do have to respond to, this TikTok recommends trying unroll.me. It's designed to scan your inbox and help you unsubscribe from all those newsletters and updates you never actually open anyway — without having to click through and find the unsubscribe button in every single email.

9 Timeblock Your Day Sometimes writing out the things you've got to do just doesn't help because it still feels disorganized and overwhelming. But if you separate your daily tasks into blocks of time, per this TikTok hack, you'll be able to clearly see that yes, you've got enough time to do all your work and rewatch The Last Airbender.

10 Timeblock Your Week Writing out what you've got to do today might not feel sustainable during those weeks that seem endless. To spare yourself the overwhelm (and the crushing sensation that you have more tasks than time), take your to-do list a step further and scaffold your entire week out in time blocks. That way, you'll be able to visualize your whole week and realize that you can have your work cake and relax, too.

11 Scan Documents With Your iPhone That awkward moment when your job needs you to scan something, but you don't have access to a scanner doesn't have to be awkward anymore. This TikTok will guide you through using the Notes app on your iPhone to scan documents, so you can scan the darn thing and get on with your day.

12 Focus On What You Love Having trouble getting going in the morning? Don't start with a list of things you have to do that you're probably not going to like doing. Instead, start your day by tackling a list of things you love doing. That way, you'll get off to an inspired start and feel much better prepared to dive into everything else.