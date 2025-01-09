Shut up! Anne Hathaway inadvertently gave fans a taste of what The Princess Diaries 3 will look like — and it will *not* disappoint.

Since the actor confirmed in October that the third installment of the classic Disney franchise is officially in the works (release date TBD), OG fans have been dreaming up what kind of life princess-turned-queen Mia Thermopolis is living. They’ve even been debating who she should be in a relationship with: Nicholas or Michael. Fashion girls, however, are more interested in her royal wardrobe.

Thankfully, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, Hathaway seemingly nodded to her Genovia-ruling character while in Shanghai for the opening ceremony of Bvlgari’s Infinity Serpents Exhibition. The actor’s presence at the prestigious fête was a given. As a longtime ambassador of the jewelry behemoth, she rarely misses its events. Naturally, she stole the show in the most regal ensemble that could’ve been plucked straight out of Mia Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi’s closet.

Anne’s Liquid Gold Number

Gold was the theme of the night. Guests sashayed down a gilded carpet, mimicking the precious metal used in Bulgari’s bejeweled creations. The Devil Wears Prada star practically personified the resplendent material in a strapless gown with a metallic gold sheen.

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, it featured a sculptural bodice with angular ends that subtly flared away from her décolletage. It featured a voluminous circular skirt that daintily hit right above her ankles. The length expertly showed off her peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels, also in metallic gold.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Her Statement Jewelry

The pièce de résistance of her ensemble was her jewelry, particularly her necklace. She wore a massive statement necklace from Bulgari, which stacked two layers of intertwining gold serpents accented with red and blue jewels. Serpent-themed jewelry is what the brand is known for, after all, so the choice made perfect sense.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

She matched the ornate piece with diamond-encrusted earrings, also bearing the likeness of a snake.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Her Mia Thermopolis Moment

The ballgown felt like a page straight out of Mia’s playbook. After all, Mia has worn a similar style in the past, including a white strapless creation with delicate gold embroidery. The only major difference is Mia’s diamonds were atop her head (see: her tiara), while Hathaway’s were coiled around her neck.

Disney

The Princess of Genovia is back.