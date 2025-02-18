Anya Taylor-Joy’s V-Day Outfit Was A Spicy See-Through Gown

If you’re chronically online, you know the biggest event this weekend was Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special. Between the musical performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall (Cher! Miley Cyrus! Lady Gaga!) and skits that brought back old cast members with surprise guests (Meryl Streep on “Close Encounter”! Domingo’s family tree reveal!), Lorne Michaels gathered Hollywood’s best and brightest for a night of comedy gold.

The night’s unforgettable spectacle, however, kicked off way before the industry’s funniest hit the stage — on the red carpet, of course. Cast members, former hosts, and select guests brought their fashion A-game to attend the fête. Blake Lively wore a Lily Bloom-coded dress, for example, while Jenna Ortega stunned in a plunging chocolate gown. Anya Taylor-Joy’s sheer look, in particular, was especially swoon-worthy.

Anya’s V-Day Fashion

Since SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was held on Feb. 14, Taylor-Joy made a date night out of it, snuggling up to her husband Malcolm McRae on the carpet. Her wardrobe choice was seemingly informed by the love-addled occasion, too. Typically, Valentine’s Day calls for a more risqué dress code, including revealing dresses or straight-up lingerie. The Queen’s Gambit alum wore a combination of both.

The actor’s halter slip looked like it could’ve been plucked straight from her intimates drawer. The silky ivory piece featured a leafy pattern throughout, which gave it a vintage feel. It also had a sheer lace panel across the chest, which Taylor-Joy daringly styled braless.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Mob Wife, Ice Queen Version

She upped the statement-making ante with her choice of outerwear: a massive fur coat in a similar snowy hue. The “ice queen” take was a weather-appropriate spin on the “mob wife” aesthetic, beloved by the style elite including Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kim Kardashian.

Jamie McCarthy/Peacock/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Leaning into her wintry motif, she completed her look with heeled satin sandals from Jimmy Choo.

Honorable Mention: Malcolm’s ’Fit

If Taylor-Joy went for the lavish mob wife route, her husband wore the trend’s antithesis: quiet luxury. The more* frontman wore a black suit, crisp white top, and trench coat, aka the quintessential stealth wealth piece. For a playful add-on, he wore a printed necktie.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

A date night well spent.