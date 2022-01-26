If you need to up your comfy clothes game, you’re about to have some dreamy options to shop. The super-popular sportswear brand Athleta has partnered with none other than Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys on a brand new line of clothing set to launch March 8 in honor of International Women’s Day.

The Athleta x Alicia Keys collection is co-created and co-designed by Keys, who worked with an all-female design team at Athleta to nail the perfect looks. While you might associate Athleta with its cult-favorite leggings, this limited-edition collab features all of the classic activewear staples — including a bright pink jumpsuit (Keys’ fave), earth-tone crop tops, oversized zip-up hoodies, and wide-leg pants, all ranging in size from XXS to 3X.

The designs were inspired by Keys’ personal journey with her well-being. “I was drawn to Athleta because we both want to encourage women to discover, accept, and own their power,” Keys said in a statement. “It’s time to thrive — not just to survive — and my hope is that these offerings are another outlet for you to amplify your personal power, your possibility, and feel comfortable in your own skin.”

Besides the super chic athleisure launch, Keys has also paired up with Athleta as a mentor and advisor for its Power of She Fund grant program, which means she’ll be supporting the well-being of women and girls while also connecting with women through the brand’s digital community, AthletaWell. The goal? To support women, as well as businesses and organizations, that are committed to making wellness accessible, especially for the BIPOC community. Through this partnership, Keys will help select recipients and provide them with mentoring based on what she’s learned throughout her career.

With this collab, Keys joins a star-studded list of other like-minded women who have partnered with the brand — including gold medal Olympians Simone Biles and Allyson Felix, both of whom have their own lines of equally awesome sportswear. Mark your calendars (and make some room in your dresser) for March 8 so you can snag pieces from the first drop.