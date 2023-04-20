Emily Ratajkowski — otherwise simply known as EmRata to most — often sticks to her roots when it comes to her hair. But in gracing the covers of magazines and walking on high-stakes runways alike, the California-raised boy mom is clearly down to try any look that the creative team may dream up for her.

Most recently? Ratajkowski just dropped some stunning shots from her Vogue Spain cover story. And while many images feature her lengthy espresso-hued strands (with an on-trend deep side part, might I add) — a few of the images reveal a short, bleach blonde power bob with some choppy bangs. IMO: The result makes it appear as if the photoshoot took place nearly 50 years ago, perhaps somewhere in a small coastal town in Europe.

While this particular shade of blonde feels fresh (the shade hasn’t been spotted on EmRata for quite a few years), she has repeatedly rocked a similar chop.

Back in February, the supermodel, author, and “High Low” podcast host wore a similar ‘do (in her signature brunette hue) on the Marc Jacobs’ runway show, and since has been a total fan of some freshly-cut bangs IRL and outside of her modeling work.

While her eye-catching Vogue Spain look is no doubt a really, really good wig — the stunning beauty moment only further solidifies that 2023 is all about the bob.

Inspired to *finally* make that salon appointment and find yourself in need of some inspiration? Well, a blunt bob is always oh so sleek, while the “bubble bob” creates a low-key aura with its rounder shape. When it comes to styling a shorter ‘do, Florence Pugh has perfected the ’60s-inspired vibe, and has proved time and time again that those with shoulder-skimming strands can still get creative with structural updos.