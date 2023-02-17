Bella Hadid may have laid low during New York Fashion Week, starkly missing from the runways — but don’t worry, she was still serving looks. The supermodel just stepped out in a skirt over pants AKA one of the most chaotic trends of the early 2000s. NGL, she’s making me rethink my formerly hostile opinions on the look.

On Thursday, the fashion it girl posted a photo dump from a dreamy trip to London (which could imply London Fashion Week appearances are coming soon). While playing tourist — roaming bookstores and hanging out at the park — Hadid expertly made the double-bottoms look feel fresh.

The star of Hadid’s outfit was her matching set: a checked mini skirt and flare pants. The coordinating pair came with a trendy colorblock detail, half in rust and half in a shade of dusty camel. From there, the model threw on a black bomber jacket, leather gloves, black sunglasses, and a Chanel bucket hat to top it off.

Fans already know Hadid is a Y2K girlie, rocking trends contentiouly from visible thongs, bedazzled butterfly belts, and even touting bags that are actually from the early aughts. It’s not the first time Hadid took on the trend either: she wore a more streamlined pink skirt set over jeans back in September.

The layered look was a go-to of stars back in the day (Disney alum Ashley Tisdale’s gold skirt over jeans look ring any bells?), but in the last year, the trend was embraced by designers spanning from Jacquemus to Peter Do, signaling an impending, wide-spread resurgence.

Brace yourselves, people.