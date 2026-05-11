This "Ugly" Shoe Trend Is Back & Bella Hadid Is Making It Extra Chic

As a fan of the OG free-spirited, romantic aesthetic Chloé embodies, I have four words to say about its recent comeback: It’s about d*mn time.

Throughout the 2000s, It girls like the Olsen twins constantly sauntered down red carpets in lacy, flowy dresses, while pop culture icons on The O.C. and Gossip Girl layered vests and Obi belts over delicate ruffled pieces. But then the Chloé girl aesthetic dwindled in the 2010s in favor of sharp lines and sneakers.

It wasn’t until 2024, when Chemena Kamali took over the French fashion house and reignited the industry’s love for the vibe — one that Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, and more of today’s top style icons quickly embraced. Kendall Jenner even fronted a campaign that reintroduced the Paddington, aka the label’s most iconic Y2K-era It bag.

What no one realized is that the carefree style’s resurgence was missing one key element: clogs, one of the most notorious “ugly” shoe trends. But all of that is in the past now, because Bella Hadid just said they’re cool again.

Bella’s Dreamy ‘Fit

Over the weekend, the supermodel threw an event for Ôrebella’s body and hair perfume mist launch in Los Angeles. Naturally, she arrived in style, looking like a poster child for Chloé. She wore a butter yellow flowy minidress with an empire waist, white lace trims, and massive wing-like sleeves. She looked utterly ethereal, especially in the light.

Her outfit’s pièces de résistance were her wooden stompers: brown heeled clogs with a buckle on each foot. This gold-studded pair is a sleek update on the OG Dutch classics.

Get The Look

Lean into the aesthetic à la Hadid by pairing the quintessential ‘70s accessory with an ethereal dress. Bonus points if there’s a stark contrast between soft, dainty fabrics and the clogs’ rigid materials and hardware. (Daisy Edgar-Jones channeled a similar soft-meets-hard ethos in 2024, when Kamali first reintroduced clogs.)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you want to go another route, you can also pair clogs with a sleek, minimalist look, including a white tank and barrel jeans for an off-duty-model vibe, or wear a tailored jacket to look a tad more polished.

Thankfully, with clogs making a return, there are a lot of styles and price points to choose from. Hadid’s exact Chloé pair is available to shop, retailing for $1,350, but other luxury designers like Bottega Veneta and Gucci have also entered the clog game. (Further proof they’re ready for a full-blown revival). They come in multiple colorways, prints, heel heights, and some even have peep-toe sandal variations.

Now, my free-spirited Pinterest board can finally live up to its fullest potential.