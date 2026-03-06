There’s only one thing arguably better than Olivia Rodrigo on tour, and that’s Olivia Rodrigo at Paris Fashion Week.

After being named as one of Miu Miu’s new endorsers in January, style girls have been anticipating her arrival in the French capital. Thankfully, she delivered earlier than expected. Though Miu Miu’s show isn’t until Tuesday, March 10, the “deja vu” songstress already made her way to a front row — for Chloé — in the dreamiest dress ever.

Olivia’s Lacy Gown

Livies, aka Olivia Rodrigo fans, have been patiently waiting for info about OR3. Though she’s been teasing the upcoming album since January, details are scant. If her 2026 outfits are Easter eggs, however, the punk-rock era that came with GUTS is officially over, likely to be replaced by something softer and far more romantic. In recent months, she’s traded in her Ludovic de Saint Sernin latex corsets and Doc Martens for romantic babydolls, dainty beribboned balletcore dresses, and floral embroidered laces.

The “traitor” singer’s latest look supports this theory. To attend Chloè’s Fall/Winter 2026 show, Rodrigo wore a billowing peach dress that resembled a nightgown from the fashion house’s pre-Fall 2026 collection. With slinky straps, lace trims, and a tiered panel across the chest, the ensemble perfectly echoed the brand’s romantic, free-spirited ethos.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

A Moment For Her Accessories

The ethereal, flowy gown was already a looker, but it was her choice of accessories that really sent the look into Pinterest-board-worthy territory. She wore loops of gold chain necklaces, including a pendant-clad long one, reminiscent of the ones millennials couldn’t stop wearing in the 2010s.

The HSMTMTS alum also wore one of spring’s buzziest shoe trends: peep-toes. Unlike those of decades past, her pair was crafted in beige with a more sculptural, smaller hole.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Star Of Her ‘Fit: The Bag

A 2000s It girl fave, the Chloé Paddington was reintroduced by creative director Chemena Kamali during the Fall/Winter 2025 runway, followed by a campaign that starred none other than Kendall Jenner. Since then, it’s been spotted on several style stars’ arms, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nina Dobrev, and Oprah. Rodrigo set herself apart by carrying one in an exotic python leather.

She’s a Chloé girl now.