Bella Hadid Brought Y2K Style Back In This Flowy Corset Top

Although she was a ‘90s kid, Bella Hadid sure loves the early aughts. In fact, the supermodel has channeled Y2K through her style so many times that her name has practically become synonymous with pelvic cutouts and asymmetrical hemlines. Even when she’s slaying in major modeling campaigns, there’s a good chance the 27-year-old would happily trade in her crystal bodysuits and sheer lingerie for low-rise jeans and a baby tee.

So when Hadid attended a recent fan event for her fragrance brand, Ôrəbella, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to do just that with a billowy Y2K-coded blouse and vintage accessories that looked so fresh.

Bella’s Y2K-Coded Corset Blouse

On Aug. 24, the entrepreneur met with fans at Ulta Beauty in Westwood, Los Angeles to celebrate the release of her latest scent, Nightcap, which hits shelves at the beauty supply store on Aug. 30. At the event, Hadid wore a semi-sheer blouse with a butterfly-inspired silhouette — a classic by Y2K standards. The top boasted a fitting butterfly print, a square neckline, and white lace trimming, as well as a flowy layer of fabric across the sleeves and chest.

The blouse also featured a matching corset with buttons and X-shaped ties down the front, which tightly hugged Hadid around her torso.

More Early-Aughts Accessories

The early 2000s homage didn’t end there, though, because the Kin Euphorics co-founder also sported a pair of flared dark wash jeans and peach-colored slingback kitten heels that definitely would’ve had a place in Carrie Bradshaw’s closet 20 years ago.

Hadid committed to the aesthetic even further with a gold choker-length necklace and a pair of oval-shaped reading glasses to complete the look.

Hadid commemorated the event on Instagram, writing, “Spotted in Westwood! By my facial expressions you can see how excited this made me! It really never gets old to see yourself on a billboard, still shocks me to this day!! So so special to meet you guys at @ultabeauty yesterday... in celebration of NIGHTCAP officially launching in all Ulta Beauty stores and on Ulta.com this Friday 8/30 🌒 The entire store smelled like heaven!!! Boom! 💥❤️💥.”

Even if Hadid’s affinity for the time period hadn’t already been well-established, the aughts-inspired ensemble would’ve made a lot of sense regardless — the 2000s were the peak of celebrity fragrance lines, after all.