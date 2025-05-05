I don’t remember a time when Bella Hadid wasn’t a fragrance entrepreneur, especially since she promotes her “mood-boosting” Ôrebella scents religiously. She constantly stars in its accompanying risqué campaigns, including her mermaidcore-inspired look where she wore seashells as nip covers and her crystal-encrusted bodysuit that was basically jewelry. When she’s not wearing goddess-worthy ensembles, she strategically matches her looks with her perfume bottles (see: her green bikini set here).

So it might come as a shock that the brand is merely turning a year old. Naturally, to celebrate the label’s anniversary, she blessed fans by honoring tradition and posing for yet another campaign.

Bella’s Lingerie-Coded Look

Over the weekend, Hadid shared a new shoot she did for her label, in which she channeled Old Hollywood boudoir dressing. Posing beside a pool and clutching an Ôrebella bottle, she wore a set that recalled pre-glam, getting-ready moments of late Hollywood icons.

For example, she had rollers in her hair — a retro touch — and stripped down to nothing but lingerie. Like brassieres of yore, she wore a white satin bra in a quasi-cone shape and paired it with a beige slip, which she slung low on her hips.

She held a newspaper as a prop, titled The Daily Aura, printed with the Ôrebella birthday announcement. It also included a photo of her — a meta moment.

She later used the newspaper as her top, wrapping it around her and posing with it.

She Also Went Braless

For her second look, Hadid ditched the bra completely. Instead, she wore a silken robe with nothing underneath but white panties. The model let her hair down this time and clutched a different iteration of her fragrance line.

Her Y2K-Coded Number

In another layout, Hadid was even more celebratory, holding up bunches of balloons. In it, she wore a ‘fit that looked straight out of the early aughts: a cropped scrunchie halter top that let her navel peek through with a mini bubble skirt in the same satin pink. Even her accessories — stacks of beaded bracelets — felt utterly retro.

To many more years of her brand and its accompanying campaigns.