Some of the chicest trendsetters constantly discover new ways to style their outfits. In July, Rihanna matched her thong to her shoes, and shortly after, Kendall Jenner matched her exposed bra to her lipstick. The latest A-lister to come up with an unexpected dressing hack is Bella Hadid. And her choice? Matching her ’fit to her perfume.

For fashion girls wondering why the supermodel has been MIA these past few legs of fashion month, Hadid’s post on Sunday, Sept. 22, will clear things up. She apparently traded runways for an idyllic getaway.

Ever the entrepreneur, she still managed to promote her fragrance label, ‘Ôrəbella, while on vacation by chicly clutching the Salted Muse Parfum bottle. Her marketing didn’t end there either. She went the extra sartorial route by personifying the “salted muse” tag in an itty-bitty bikini.

Bella’s Cheeky Floral Bikini

While Hadid’s exact location is unknown, the scenic place included a stone-covered shore and a deep green body of water, set against a backdrop of lush trees. Intentionally or not, she expertly matched her surroundings in an equally verdant bikini.

She wore a classic triangle bikini top with a front-tie bow. The slinky item was covered in a criss-cross plaid-like pattern topped with white florettes.

She wore a matching pair of booty-flaunting bottoms, which she pulled high up her hips.

She Made Crystals Cool

There are plenty of jewelry trends dominating the fashion scene. In bracelets alone, the biggest stars are bangles, charm bracelets, and mixed metals. Hadid, however, went a completely different sartorial route. To match her gilded jewelry, she added three multiple crystal bracelets.

Crystal jewelry has long been considered a form of self-care. Those who wear them believe different stones bring out various energetic properties from relieving stress to stimulating creativity. The accessories, however, weren’t really considered stylish — ’til now.

Her Signature Scent

ICYWW what Hadid’s chosen scent actually smells like, the notes include: sea salt, pink pepper, olive tree accords, lavender twist, woods, and crisp amber. If you, too, want to try the perfume, the products go for $35, $72, and $100 for the 10ml, 50ml, and 100ml bottles respectively.