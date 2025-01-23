Bella Hadid Ditched Pants & Wore A Tiny Crop Top In Her Latest Campaign

As a fashion icon, there aren’t many trends that Bella Hadid won’t participate in. After all, she’s been a fervent adopter of the Y2K aesthetic, the “ugly” shoe craze, and the free-the-nipple movement. But one trend she doesn’t often follow with is the no-pants look — until recently, that is.

Bella’s No-Pants Look

2025 is just getting started, but Bella Hadid is already booked and busy. After closing out 2024 with a major billboard in Times Square, Hadid entered the new year with another exciting campaign for Italian fashion brand Miss Sixty. Though she sports some exceptionally retro glam in the campaign, Hadid’s photoshoot ‘fits are a perfect encapsulation of the trends of today. Particularly, the no-pants craze.

Set in the soda aisle of a supermarket, the 28-year-old is dressed for the mundane errand in an anything-but-ordinary outfit. Layered atop a white polo, Hadid wears an acid-washed long-sleeved denim bodysuit... and little else. The one-piece is belted across the waist, as if to signify that the bodysuit also functions as pants.

She also sports a pair of denim pointed-toe heels, gold statement hoop earrings, and a smokey eye to complete the look. Her hairstyling contrasts the contemporary ‘fit with a ‘60s-inspired high ponytail with a flipped edge.

She Wore A Teeny Crop Top

As a well-documented Y2K devotee, it’s only fitting that Hadid also channeled the early aughts aesthetic. While donning the same ‘60s updo, Hadid poses in acid washed flared jeans with a low-rise silhouette — a 2000s staple on its own — with a yellow graphic T-shirt tied into a teeny tiny crop top.

Printed on the lemon-hued baby tee was the phrase “Love Miss” over a red lip design. The top was knotted just below the graphic imagery, leaving her abs on full display.

She finished off the look with a black leather handbag that featured a grommeted shoulder strap, a studded leather belt, and grey stilettos.

She may have been born in the ‘90s, but Bella Hadid will always be a 2000s baby at heart.