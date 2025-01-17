Bella Hadid Wore The Most Daring Plunging Halter Top Ever

As an international supermodel, Bella Hadid had her fair share of iconic runway moments. From walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside sister Gigi to her unforgettable spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week, the 28-year-old has worked hard to cement her spot in the unofficial runway hall of fame and it shows.

Even when she’s not strutting her stuff down the catwalk, she still manages to turn out a lewk. Vacation pics, throwbacks, errand ‘fits, you name it — anything she wears instantly becomes a covetable model-off-duty ensemble, as evidenced by a recent post on her Instagram story.

Bella’s Plunging Top

Bella Hadid has never met a plunging neckline she didn’t like. Whether she’s showing a little skin in a corpcore-inspired suit or baring it all in a revealing LBD, no plunge is too big or too small for the Orebella founder. It’s not just a look that she reserves specially for red carpets and televised events. Hadid often incorporates the style into her everyday life, and expertly pulls it off every time.

Take her recent Instagram story, for example. On Jan. 16, the model wished her friend and photographer Alana O’Herlihy a happy birthday with a presumed throwback from a tropical vacay. In the photo, Hadid wears a striped halter top that featured two panels down the front connected by a matching cummerbund across the stomach.

The plunge was quite dramatic for a low-key dinner, but fans have come to expect nothing less from the supermodel.

She styled the look with a series of stacked necklaces, and wore her hair down in a loose curl parted down the middle.

More Plunging Looks

In case you need any more proof that Hadid is the queen of the plunging neckline, let’s take a walk down memory lane, starting with the vintage sequin Versace gown she wore to the 2024 Cannes film festival.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She also sported many a plunging dress to promote the launch of her most recent fragrance, Nightcap, including this pale pink number that featured a seriously low-cut neckline and a loose knot in the center.

And don’t forget the saucy two-piece Roberto Cavalli set she wore during her guest-judging stint on Holland’s Next Top Model.

She clearly has a signature look.