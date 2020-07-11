There's a reason why barely-there bikinis have stuck around since they first made their way onto the scene in the 1980s. These skimpy bathing suits are not only sexy, but they're also perfect for staying cool on the beach or poolside. But cheeky bikinis take things a step further. They have a higher, more narrow cut leg, which shows off a little more of your tush than a traditional two-piece would. Everything from slightly more modest bottoms to full-on thongs fit into this category, and, believe it or not, some of the trendiest cheeky bikinis are available on Amazon.

The site is a one-stop-shop for swim sets at wallet-friendly prices. In fact, none of the bathing suits on this list will run you more than $33 — and that's for the top and the bottom. And options abound in the cheeky category. There are bandage-style cutouts, sporty bandeau tops, one-shoulder styles, and bikinis that come in so many cheerful colors, you may have a hard time buying just one. Just remember: Since you're shopping online, it's a good idea to read the reviews to check for sizing recommendations from your fellow shoppers. Luckily, Amazon has plenty of those (and photos), so you can get a good idea of what the fit might be like.

Ready to stock up on your new favorite bikini style? Then scroll on to shop some of the best bikinis with cheeky bottoms that you can buy on Amazon right now.

01 A Sunny Mismatched Set With A Sexy, Lace-Up Back ZAFUL Women Braided Straps Lace Up Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for a fresh spin on the traditional solid-colored bikini? This two-piece set already comes mismatched for you. The adorable bottoms are high-cut and skimpy, while the top is extra strappy for an equally skin-baring look — plus the corset-style back allows you to seamlessly adjust the straps to your preferred fit. You're also able to buy this number in separates, so you can mix and match even more! Available colors: 38

02 A Thong-Cut Bikini That Nails The '80s Swimwear Trend DaiLiWei Thong Bikini Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you're looking for a neon, bandeau-style top but still want something cheeky, this bikini set is the buy for you. It's available in dozens of vibrant colors and features adjustable straps and high-cut bottoms that lean much more into thong territory. According to Amazon reviewers, though, the thong-style will remain comfortable throughout your day in the sun, with one mentioning that the material is soft "with just the right amount of stretch." Available colors: 28

03 This Two-Toned Bikini With A Cool, Strappy Top CUPSHE Women's Fresh Leaves Printing Cross Padding Bikini Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reach for this bikini if you want a top with an interesting twist. It has a tie-neck halter with extra-wide, cross-back straps that are not only sexy, but also add extra support so your top stays put where you want it. Bonus: The cups are padded. According to Amazon reviewers, the floral print, low-rise bottoms are "cheeky but not over the top-cheeky." Available colors: 3

04 A Super High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini Yii ouneey Plus Size Bikini Amazon $23 See On Amazon Skimpy on the top and the bottom, this super sassy bandeau bikini lets you show off the max amount of skin but still has support for every kind of water sport or outdoor activity under the sun. The top has side boning and removable cups for an added lifting effect, and the high-cut bottoms have the cheeky action you're looking for. And if snake print isn't your thing, check out the other designs, which include palm prints and solid colors. Available colors: 9

05 A Cut-Out Monokini With A Skimpy Bottom CHYRII Cut Out One-Piece Monokini Amazon $25 See On Amazon While this monokini is technically a one-piece, its criss-cross cutouts and cheeky bottoms make it well worth adding to your bikini wardrobe. The plunging top boasts adjustable straps and removable padding, and the bottom portion has a high-waisted cut, which gives it a seriously skin-baring silhouette. Get this number in an array of classic colors, or choose from on-trend prints like tie-dye or leopard. Available colors: 24

06 A Retro Bikini With A Halter Neck & Tie-Waist Bottom Sovoyontee Plus Size,High-Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon With its longline halter, high-waisted bottoms, and charming prints, this bikini has a sexy, old Hollywood vibe. It also offers plenty of versatility thanks to the attached tie on the bottoms, which gives you a number of ways to wear it. Not only are Amazon reviewers showing it off knotted around the waist or even in a criss-cross style on the stomach, but one even had the brilliant idea to make the subtly skimpy bottoms even more cheeky by reversing them. "I turned the swimsuit around (so technically the 'butt' side was in the front) [and] made the coverage in the front better and a little more cheeky in the back," they wrote. Available colors: 13

07 A Bikini Set With A Cute, Ruffle-Trimmed Top SweatyRocks Halter Bikini Amazon $22 See On Amazon Cheeky and on-trend, this tie-diebikini would be a delightful addition to your swimsuit collection. The bottoms are definitely cheeky, but are a little more modest than some of the other swimsuits on this list. And both the top and bottoms have adjustable tie straps, so it's sure to fit you comfortably. Available colors: 40

08 An Off-The-Shoulder Option For A Fresh Swimwear Twist PRETTYGARDEN Knot Front Off-Shoulder High Cut Bandeau Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon For a truly unique bikini, this animal-print, off-the-shoulder swimsuit is a must-have. You can wear the top in two ways, either off the shoulder or pulled up for a more cap-sleeve style. Thanks to removable padding and an adjustable tie in the front, you can customize the fit to ensure you're secure as you sunbath. To offset the sassy sleeves, this pick comes with high-cut bottoms that are definitely on the skimpy side. Available colors: 6

09 This Darling Gingham Bikini With A Butt-Bearing Bottom Blooming Jelly Womens Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pair a classic print, like gingham, with a Brazilian-cut thong swimsuit and you get the perfect middle between sexy and timeless. The pull-on bandeau top has removable padding for added lift and adorable (and functional!) shoulder ties. Likewise, the V-cut bottoms also have adjustable ties on the sides. Get it in stripes, leopard, or a solid color. Available colors: 6

10 This Super Skimpy String Bikini XUNYU Bikini Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Want the ultimate in skimpy swimwear? Reach for a true Brazilian string bikini. The bottoms on this steamy buy are a true thong, while the padded triangle top allows you to bare all the skin you'd like. It's such a big hit with Amazon reviewers, in fact, that many mention the "beautiful" fit and the great price were reason enough for them to buy it in multiple colors! Available colors: 27

11 A Sporty Two-Piece With A More Modest Cheeky Bottom Viottiset High Waisted Square Neck Cheeky Bikini Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those who want to get cheeky, but not too much, this ribbed bandeau set will be the comfy bikini for you. The square neck top has removable padding and thicker adjustable straps for a more sports-bra-like fit. The high-waisted matching bottoms, on the other hand, have an equally high cut on the legs, giving you the hint of bare skin you desire. Available colors: 5

12 This On-Trend One-Shoulder Bathing Suit CUPSHE Women's Solid Wavy Edge One-Shoulder Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This one-shoulder bikini checks so many trendy boxes. Scallops? Check. One-shoulder? Check. Cheeky bottom? Double check. Add in removable cups and a hook closure, and you've got one, as one Amazon reviewer put it, "chic and cheap" swimsuit. Available colors: 5

