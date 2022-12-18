Shopping
The 14 Best Dresses For A Big Bust Will Fit Your Frame *Perfectly*
There’s something for every occasion.
If you have a big bust, the first thing to note is that you can wear any dress that makes you feel good, period. That said, you might be looking for specific features in dresses, like coverage, support, or adjustability. With that in mind, the best dresses for a big bust are typically able to accommodate your favorite bra — think a streamlined turtleneck sweater dress, or a tank-style dress with wide straps — ensuring that you’re you’ll be supported and comfortable.
Next, let’s talk silhouettes. A-line shapes tend beautifully balance bustier frames, and flowy dresses in general are a great option, since their generous fits means you won’t have to worry about spillover. Wrap dresses will become the hero of your dress collection, since the adjustable style allows you to create your very best fit. (You can always add a safety pin, or wear a bandeau bra underneath, if the neckline is a little too plunging for your taste.) A little stretch can also go a long way when it comes to accommodating bigger busts, so look out for dresses with smocked bodices, or bodycon dresses with spandex in their material makeups. And you may want to steer clear of dresses with structured cups, like certain corset-inspired dresses — since sizing likely isn’t based on bust size, the cups may not fit you quite right.
From a flowy nap dress to a sporty-chic mini you can wear in and out of the gym, scroll on to shop the best dresses for a big bust.