If you have a big bust, the first thing to note is that you can wear any dress that makes you feel good, period. That said, you might be looking for specific features in dresses, like coverage, support, or adjustability. With that in mind, the best dresses for a big bust are typically able to accommodate your favorite bra — think a streamlined turtleneck sweater dress, or a tank-style dress with wide straps — ensuring that you’re you’ll be supported and comfortable.

Next, let’s talk silhouettes. A-line shapes tend beautifully balance bustier frames, and flowy dresses in general are a great option, since their generous fits means you won’t have to worry about spillover. Wrap dresses will become the hero of your dress collection, since the adjustable style allows you to create your very best fit. (You can always add a safety pin, or wear a bandeau bra underneath, if the neckline is a little too plunging for your taste.) A little stretch can also go a long way when it comes to accommodating bigger busts, so look out for dresses with smocked bodices, or bodycon dresses with spandex in their material makeups. And you may want to steer clear of dresses with structured cups, like certain corset-inspired dresses — since sizing likely isn’t based on bust size, the cups may not fit you quite right.

From a flowy nap dress to a sporty-chic mini you can wear in and out of the gym, scroll on to shop the best dresses for a big bust.

1 This Classic Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more classic than this wrap dress. It hits just above the knee and, in true wrap dress fashion, has a completely adjustable tie waist that can be customized to achieve that perfect fit. The V-shaped neckline offers enough coverage to conceal a low-cut bra, and reviewers rave about the soft, stretchy, high-quality fabric that feels as amazing as it looks. Helpful review: “it's form fitting without being clingy - the wrap is super work appropriate in that the v-neck is modestly placed, and there is enough fabric that you aren't flashing the world when you sit down. the fabric has a nice weight to it that you can wear it year round, and there is zero sheerness to it. [...] this dress is on the regular rotation for me, and will go on work trips because it's so easy to manage - no iron needed!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

2 An Easy-To-Style Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Dress Rocorose Ribbed Knit Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon No matter how frosty it gets in your neck of the woods, this fitted sweater dress makes for the perfect cold-weather ensemble. The long sleeves and turtleneck keep you toasty (while also fully concealing your bra), and the stretchy ribbed material easily accommodates a range of bust sizes. Plus, it’s versatile and easy to style — pair it with sneakers and a crossbody bag for casual outings, or a peacoat and heeled booties for a more upscale look. Helpful review: “I absolutely LOVE IT!!!! I am a usual size 3X I got an XXL it’s very stretchy! And comfortable! I absolutely loved it. Hugged my curves in all of the right areas!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 30 | Material: 70% Viscose, 30% Chinlon

3 This A-Line Cocktail Dress With Over 15,000 Stellar Ratings GRACE KARIN Sleeveless V-Neck A-Line Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon With over 15,000 perfect five-star ratings, this A-line dress is perfect for weddings, cocktail parties, and other upscale occasions. Boasting a retro-inspired silhouette with a swing skirt, this stretchy dress has a crossover sweetheart neckline, high back, and wide straps that’ll keep your bra hidden from view, and it comes in a generous size range. Choose from over 30 colors, like lipstick red or a bright white that gives major Marilyn Monroe vibes. Helpful review: “It fits so perfectly on me! I was worried about my bras peeking out of the top, but there was absolutely none of that! Even with my nearly 50" bust, not one bit of the bra showed around the edges, not even a strap! The center is cut much lower than I have ever worn tops before, but there wasn't even a possibility of spillage. I'm so excited!” Sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus | Colors: 36 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

4 A Event-Worthy Velvet Wrap Dress That Comes In Over 50 Gorgeous Colors BerryGo V Neck Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $58 See On Amazon This velvet wrap dress is sure to make your events a whole lot more special. Festive yet incredibly chic, this dress has a subtle high-low hem, a fully adjustable wrap tie, and flowy short sleeves. The best part is that you can wear a bra beneath it, though you may want to opt for one with a low-cut neckline. And in case you don’t feel comfortable showing cleavage, simply pin the base of the neckline or use fashion tape for a more secure fit. Choose from 59 luxurious hues, including holiday-worthy emerald green, ruby red, and champagne. Helpful review: “I was hesitant to buy this because in the past wrap dresses never fit right on my boobs and always was way too revealing… but LADIES!! This dress is big boobie friendly! The color is stunning and the material is stretchy and comfortable. I can’t wait to wear this for thanksgiving! [...]” Sizes: 0-2 — 22 Plus | Colors: 59 | Material: 100% Polyester

5 A Jersey Midi Dress With A Surplice Neckline LILBETTER Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon You’ll be hard-pressed to find a dress that’s cuter and comfier than this one. Thanks to its soft and stretchy jersey fabric, empire waist, and surplice neckline, this dress defines bigger busts. The definition of versatility, this can be dressed up with strappy heels and jewelry, or lean more casual with some slide sandals and a denim jacket. Plus, it has pockets. Helpful review: “I love this dress. The chest area is modest, so I don’t feel like my boobs are constantly falling out, and I don’t have to worry about my bra showing. [...] Everything about the dress is comfortable [...] And it has pockets!!!” Sizes: 4-6 — 24-26 | Colors: | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

6 This Gingham Nap Dress With A Stretchy Smocked Bodice ZESICA Plaid Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Whether you’re off to a picnic in the park or a backyard BBQ, this airy nap dress is an easy way to elevate your wardrobe. It has a smocked, square-neck bodice with plenty of stretch to accommodate bigger busts, and adorable puff sleeves that conceal bra straps and are secured by a cute tie detail in the back. (Just be sure to wear a bra that’s lower-cut in the back to ensure it doesn’t accidentally peek out, if you prefer to keep yours completely hidden.) It comes in 12 sweet shades, like pastel pink, light blue, and a muted purple. Helpful review: “This dress feels like something I’d normally pick up at a local boutique for double the price! The construction of the dress is well-made, with thick elastic bands at the shoulder to keep it in place and cute little poof sleeves, and the fabric is thick enough to not be see through. Tempted to order this dress in more colors! [...] I [could’ve] also done a small because the top is so stretchy, but I’m happy with the sizing!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Rayon

7 This Staple Tank Dress At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon Getting dressed in the morning just got a whole lot easier thanks to this tank dress with a relaxed fit. The wide straps and high neckline mean you’re free to wear your favorite bra, and the lightweight jersey fabric will drape beautifully over your body (and bust). With its flowy and breezy fit, this dress makes a for the ideal summer staple. But don’t put it away when the weather turns chilly — just add some tights, boots, and a cozy long cardigan. At a price like this, you’ll want to pick up a few colors. Helpful review: “I have been looking for a simple black tank dress that has a modest neckline, and straps wide enough to cover bra straps....this is the one! Even right out of the package it shed the wrinkles (very few), is very lightweight, but not too sheer. It can be worn alone, with a jacket or shrug, dressed up or down ... . A great dress, and a great price!” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 19 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Elastane

8 Another Versatile Surplice Dress Made From Sustainable Materials Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Because there’s no such thing as having too many easy-breezy jersey surplice dresses, here’s another one worth your consideration — this time made from a special sustainable material that’s sourced from renewable wood, and is as cozy and soft as pajamas, according to thousands of rave reviewers. Shoppers with big busts confirm the surplice neckline and cinched empire waist fits them perfectly, too. Take a cue from the model above and pair it with lug-sole boots for a tough take on the flowy style, and layer a turtleneck underneath when the weather gets colder. Helpful review: “I'm thrilled that the top actually fits my breasts without being too revealing even without a tank top. It cinches in just the right spot below them without riding up to mid nipple. All while having appropriate arm holes. The fabric being viscose is soft and flowy.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Rayon (Lenzing Ecovero Viscose), 5% Elastane

9 This Elegant LBD With An Adjustable Belt Verdusa Belted Bodycon Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Everyone needs at least one little black dress in their closet, and this midi dress certainly fits the bill. The deep V-neckline may call for a low-cut bra (or a combination of nipple covers and breast tape), but there’s enough stretch to accommodate almost any bust size. The self-tie belted waistline, split hem, and billowy cuffed sleeves add a touch of elegance. Helpful review: “Ordered for a formal wedding and it was great, this dress fit like a dream, it is a little low cut in the front but with the right bra or a black cami underneath, it is perfect.” Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 8 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

10 A Sporty-Chic Tennis Dress With A Built-In Bra Ewedoos Workout Dress With Built-in Bra & Shorts Amazon $40 See On Amazon With an A-line silhouette made from moisture-wicking fabric with four-way stretch, this tennis dress has adjustable racerback straps and a built-in shelf bra with removable padded cups, so you can forgo a bra completely (and plenty of reviewers confirm the bra is sized well for larger busts). Plus, it has built-in shorts with two phone-sized pockets for added convenience. It’s so cute, you won’t be able to help yourself from throwing it on even if you have no intention of hitting the courts. Helpful review: “I LOVE this dress! The pockets are nice and deep and it’s easy to get on [...] I have a size 38H chest and have never had a built in bra work, but this does!! If you’re on the fence, just take the leap and get it! I’ll be getting more for sure.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 9 | Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex

11 This Trendy Bodycon Dress With Adjustable Side Ties MiiVoo Ruched Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This trendy take on a bodycon dress is perfect for those with a big bust, since the high neckline and long sleeves ensure that your bra will stay 100% covered. The stretchy ruching hugs your body, while the drawstring details on either side are fully adjustable so you can customize the dress to your desired length. Pair it with some strappy sandals or over-the-knee boots for a night out, or with chunky sneakers for a daytime look. Helpful review: “I was very skeptical about ordering a dress online considering my size really varies because I'm top heavy, however, because of the amount of stretch this dress have, it was a perfect fit. The side strings really allow you to control the length of the dress.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Spandex

12 A Soft & Stretchy Maxi Dress With A High Side Slit Meenew High Slit Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made from a soft and breathable cotton blend, this maxi dress will be your go-to dress for most of the year. Featuring a sleeveless crewneck design that seamlessly conceals almost any style of bra, this form-fitting dress has a sensual side slit and just the right amount of stretch to comfortably accommodate bigger busts. (Alternatively, you can choose one of the short-sleeve styles in the same listing if you prefer more coverage.) Wear it to date night with a slicked-back bun and gold jewelry, or on your next beach vacation with a pair of stylish sandals. Helpful review: “The fabric is thicker than I had expected; I was very pleased that I could not see the fabric of my bra underneath. This dress has some stretch to it so it is also comfortable for all day wear. Perfect to dress up w/ accessories.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 29 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

13 This Fan-Favorite Skater Dress With Adjustable Straps SheIn V Neck Adjustable Strapless Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Skater dresses are another silhouette that tends to complement larger bust sizes, and this one in particular comes highly recommended by shoppers (it’s earned over 4,500 five-star ratings to date). It features a plunging, faux-wrap neckline that reviewers confirm works for bigger breasts, and the adjustable straps help you customize the fit further. It’s cut fairly low in the back as well, so if you choose to wear a bra and prefer to keep it concealed, you might want to opt for a low-cut style. Helpful review: “So, I was so iffy about ordering this dress for many reasons but my main concern was if it was going to close and fit my boobs.. I am plus size gal, I usually fit into a size 14 or 16 depending material and I also have big boobs. This dress fit perfectly, made thee boobies look super good (didn't have to wear a bra) and the length is perfect.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 39 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex