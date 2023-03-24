With sweet springtime officially underway, most minds are already dreaming of carefree, sunny summer days spent in nature or on vacation. And when it comes to makeup, nail colors, hair trends, and beyond: The it-trends of the warmest months are already starting to roll out and make an impact on social feeds aplenty.

For one, hair lengths are expected to get much shorter in the coming months — no doubt inspired by Megan Fox’s recent cut (and iconic copper moment), as well as the serious uptick in empowered power bobs amongst the most major celebs like Lori Harvey. And in line with those chopped lengths, similarly, micro bangs and micro French nails are about to be everywhere

What’s more, not only are press-on manicures having their main character moment (you can count Kim Kardashian as a total fan), but boldly colorful nail polish hues are sure to take centerstage come summer. Spoiler alert: Hailey Bieber’s neon yellow mani has already made an impact amongst the fashion forward girlies, creating a trend category of its own for 2023.

Looking for some inspiration for your next salon appointment or at-home nail painting sesh? Bustle has tapped some industry pros for their expert opinions on the hottest summer 2023 nail polish color trends.

1 Solar Neons Neon nails have been having a serious moment (hello, Hailey Bieber’s vibrant yellow nails) — and Michelle Lin, the mastermind behind Mooncat’s otherworldly lacquers, says this of the rising trend: “While summer can be filled with neons and brights, we’re personally gravitating more toward orange, amber, and gold tones that mimic the warmth of sunshine.”

2 Lip Gloss Nails Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lip gloss nails are typically a sheer, pinkish or brown-toned hue most similar to the color of your nail beds, topped with a layer or two of high-shine clear polish to create that juicy effect — and A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and more are fans. Nadine Abramcyk, Tenoverten’s co-founder, notes: “We are loving this sweet and sassy approach to the ‘barely-there glam’ trend taking over the beauty scene. Reach for our Anne Polish for a glossy neutral nail that is timeless, with a hint of ballet slipper pink.”

3 More Is More Lin shares: “Because we’re coming off of a big minimalist nail moment, I think we’re starting to see more of a ‘more is more’ nail mentality. Mooncat’s flakies lacquers are some of my favorite shades for creating an easy maximalist look — it’s truly like a little work of nail art in a bottle.”

4 Lime Green Love Recently, Kim Kardashian stepped out in some unexpected neon green press-on nails — and Bailey Stanworth, the founder of press-on brand Quickies, says the vivid hue is sure to be a summer staple: “If the [Spring/Summer 2023] runways were any indicator of what color is going to be the it color of summer, it’s key lime green. Get ready to see it in designs, the fine line French, even chrome finishes. It really adds a cool girl vibe to any look.”

5 Whiteout OPI Alpine Snow Nail Lacquer Ulta $11.49 See On Ulta Nothing complements sun-kissed skin quite like a coat of white nail polish, and Galdina Jimenez (OPI’s North America Education Manager) shares with Bustle that “white nails for summer have been popular the past couple years.” Consider the classic shade a timeless choice.

6 Colorful Chrome Chrome nails have been all over red carpets and beyond for the last few months, and Lin agrees that the trend will stay strong for summer. Stanworth agrees, saying that “spring classics like pale pinks, icy blues, and pretty pastels” will have that chromatic, glazed finish.

8 Opalescent Sheers Sheer shades are definitely a minimal mani must, and Lin thinks that holographic iterations of the classic lacquer trend are “soft and ethereal, but still super shifty.” Hello, stunning summer staple that shifts colors in the sunlight.

9 Skittle Frenchies Glamnetic Confetti Press-On Nail Kit, Limited Edition Sephora $15 See On Sephora Skittle nails have been trending for quite some time now, and Jimenez forecasts that the French version of the look will be major for summer. Need a manicure in a pinch? This Glamnetic press-on set is almost a near replica of Dua Lipa’s headline-making pastel French set.

10 Jelly Bean Tips Eunice Park, an Aprés Nail pro artist, shares: "This summer, jelly colors are going to come back in a big way, which also means extensions will be popular to really show off that translucent color. Aprés offers a wide mix of jelly colors, with some favorites being Bubblegum Glow or It's Cerulean that are perfect for a day at the beach."

11 Minty Fresh ICYMI: Green is very much on-trend, and Abramcyk is sure summer will be defined by a pastel version of the popular hue: “Summer is the perfect time to get creative and play with different polishes. If you are easing into color, I highly recommend a soft mint green — [it gives that] joyful glow.”

12 Bonjour, Micro French Between on-trend micro bangs and shoulder-grazing power bobs — it makes all the sense in the world that French tips would get a shortened upgrade. Stanworth shares: “French manis will have their moment this season, but in fun colors and designs to make the trend more playful for the hotter months.”

13 Baywatch Bae tenoverten Ludlow Polish tenoverten $12 See On tenoverten Want your own Pamela Anderson-inspired Baywatch moment (but on your nails, instead)? Abramcyk says that you can never go wrong with red hot nails.