Each and every month, the beauty gods continue to surprise me — because, time and time again, brands always seem to drum up some really exciting launches... even after blowing my mind with newness the month prior. The industry is really doing the most.

As for July’s best beauty product launches? One standout is from renowned board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross: a lip serum that delivers on its promise of plumping your pout. There’s also a new fragrance from buzzy brand Phlur that you need to know about. Benefit dropped a mascara that has us completely shook. Selena Gomez’s brand, Rare Beauty, has new eyeshadow sticks that make glamming up a cinch. Tower 28 did us a favor by launching the perfect Barbiecore makeup product. Tatcha concocted a balm that transforms your face-cleansing game into a spa-like ritual. And there are plenty more.

Within this month’s roster of launches, you’re sure to find one (or multiple) new faves for your makeup bag and skin care regimen — trust. Ready to shop? Keep scrolling for July’s best beauty launches, as curated by our team of editors.

1 The Intoxicating Fragrance Father Figure 50 ml Phlur $96 See On Phlur “I tend to gravitate towards perfumes with all the same notes, but Phlur’s latest broke the mold for me. With hints of fig, luxe sandalwood, soft vanilla Madagascar, and cassis buds, this fragrance smells like a green dream that’s perfect for summer. It’s incredibly alluring and has already earned me compliments.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

2 The Skin Tint Vitamin Enriched Skin Tint Bobbi Brown $45 See On Bobbi Brown “I said ‘whoa’ to myself out loud the first time I applied this skin tint. It’s such a creamy, moisturizing formula that instantly evens out your skin tone — thanks to vitamins B, C, and E that nourish as you wear it. If you want an immediate glow-up that feels heavenly on the skin — and love light, natural-looking coverage — this is it. Oh, and it has SPF protection as an added bonus.” — RL

3 The Lip-Plumping Serum Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions™ Plump + Repair Lip Treatment with Hyaluronic Acid Sephora $45 See On Sephora “Lip-plumping balms and serums are a crowded category these days, but it’s rare to find one that truly wows. Until this one, that is. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross nailed the assignment: This serum — which comes in the perfect twist-out applicator, BTW — contains multiple weights of hyaluronic acid, a peptide complex, ectoin, and bisabolol, a blend that actually plumps your pout, both instantly and with regular use. What’s more, it delivers a subtle flush of color to your lips. I’m obsessed.” — RL

4 The Do-It-All Treatment Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate Matter Of Fact $98 See On Matter Of Fact “If you’re looking to streamline your skin care routine, you’ll want to grab this multitasking serum. Its formula features three MVP actives — encapsulated (read: gentle) retinol, vitamin C, and azelaic acid — that go to work on skin texture, discoloration, and fine lines. To ensure it doesn’t cause irritation, it also contains liquid crystal lipids, aka skin-healthy fats that keep your barrier supported. It’s a dream.” — RL

5 The Brightening Concealer Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Concealer Ulta $32 See On Ulta “This concealer is pure magic. It’s lightweight but offers medium to full coverage, conceals while treating your skin (to probiotics, caffeine, and niacinamide), and lasts all day without creasing or transferring. It’s great with foundation, but you can totally use it to spot conceal for a natural-looking glow.” — RL

6 The Perfect Pink Blush Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Dream Hour Sephora $20 See On Sephora “I was already a big fan of Tower 28’s lip-to-cheek balms, but when they dropped their new Dream Hour shade, I had to have it. It’s the absolute perfect pink for a fresh flush that looks so sweet. And yes, it will match all your Barbiecore looks.” — RL

7 The Hair Serum Milk Hair Serum RŌZ $52 See On RŌZ “Celebrity stylist Mara Roszak has quickly gained a cult following with her hair care line RŌZ — and the hype is real. Her latest? The Milk Hair Serum, which keeps my strands hydrated and sleek thanks to its ultra-nourishing formula —starring red algae, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol. I use it every single day to protect my hair from the humidity, and it really does the trick.” — RL

8 The Exfoliant Triple Hydroxy Resurfacing Liquid Josie Maran $72 See On Josie Maran “This liquid exfoliator contains not one, not two, but seven different acids to keep my skin looking smooth and bright. I noticed a visible difference after using this for a week, and I love how gentle it felt compared to other chemical exfoliators I've used (no stinging sensation!).” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

9 The Eye Balm Hourglass Equilibrium™ Intensive Hydrating Eye Balm Sephora $82 See On Sephora “Everything about this eye balm is a yes — the buttery, balm-like texture, the lipid-rich formula, and the portable little pot it comes in. It feels like a treat for your skin — I use it before bed every night and wake up with brighter under-eyes.” — FX

10 The Skin-Loving Serum Light Beams Barrier Treatment Of Other Worlds $68 See On Of Other Worlds “I love the jelly-like texture of this serum, which feels soothing as I apply it and sinks in instantly. Created by an experienced beauty writer and esthetician who really knows her stuff, it's a do-it-all serum chock-full of ingredients like licorice root for brightening and azelaic acid to gently exfoliate without stripping the skin barrier.” — FX

11 The De-Puffer PillowtalkDerm The Depuffer Arnica Sculpting Serum Roller PillowtalkDerm $38 See On PillowtalkDerm “This product is a must-have for anyone who gets injectables or facial treatments that might leave your skin bruised or looking red or raw. I love the roller applicator and how easy it is to smooth it along my jawline and face — anywhere where I need to reduce bruising or speed up healing.” — FX

12 The Ideal Travel Bag Travel Beauty Roll Cuyana $248 See On Cuyana “I've been traveling non-stop, and this smart roll-up bag from Cuyana makes it easy to transport my makeup brushes, along with a few essentials (like my eyeliner, mascara, mini-sized moisturizer, and face mist) in my carry-on bag. Plus, it's so chic and makes me feel like someone who has her sh*t together.” — FX

13 The Cleansing Balm Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm Moisturizing Makeup Remover Sephora $38 See On Sephora “Tatcha has outdone itself with this cleansing balm. The buttery formula melts instantly when I massage it into my face and it removes all traces of makeup without leaving a thick, oily film behind (my biggest pet peeve). Plus, it's made with the brand's signature indigo extract to soothe sensitive skin.” — FX

14 The Mascara Benefit Cosmetics Fan Fest Fanning & Volumizing Mascara Sephora $28 See On Sephora “I'm discerning when it comes to mascaras — they have to thicken my sparse lashes, but also not weigh them down. Benefit's new mascara lifts them to the heavens and allows me to skip my lash curler, while also adding subtle volume. Plus, it's waterproof and sweatproof, so you can apply without fear of raccoon-eyes even on the sweatiest nights.” — FX

16 The Eyeshadow Stick Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick Sephora $22 See On Sephora “Highly pigmented, impossibly creamy, and quite buildable, these gorgeous eyeshadow sticks from Rare Beauty instantly add radiant shimmer to the lids, blending out with little to no effort. IMO, a little goes a long way with the buttery formula — which is made all the more travel-friendly as it blends best with your fingertips for that naturally luminous vibe. So good.” — ORR

17 The Resurfacing Cleanser Pava Exfoliating Cleanser Sweet July Skin $39 See On Sweet July “Equipped with a subtle tropical scent (and skin-loving benefits) by way of papaya and guava extracts, as well as lemon, orange, and sweet almond oils, what I love most about this formula is that it isn't laden with unnecessary fragrance that can be harsh on the complexion. What's more, it lathers to an ultra-creamy and almost milky consistency, gently exfoliating my more sensitive skin with fine lychee seed. The result? Refreshed and invigorated skin that isn't stripped of any moisture.” — ORR

18 The Body Serum Being Frenshe Body Soothing Serum Stick - Lavender Cloud Target $16.99 See On Target “This serum stick has been such a great addition to my nighttime routine that it's earned a spot on my nightstand. I smooth it on my décolletage before snoozing, and the heavenly scent — a calming combination of lavender and sandalwood — lulls me to sleep.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

19 The Citrusy Scent Fresh Margarita & Lime Dossier $29 See On Dossier “Crisp and refreshing, Dossier's Fresh Margarita & Lime is an eau de parfum that couldn't be more perfect for the warmer months. You'll smell citrusy lemon and lime notes at first, then the aromas of fresh spearmint and sultry white musks take centerstage. The scent makes an impact without being overpowering.” — ES

20 The Shaving Essential Après Shave Megababe $14 See On Megababe “Packaged as a convenient roll-on, Megababe's latest product delivers a mix of salicylic acid, witch hazel, and apple fruit extract that helps soothe your skin after shaving. It's a game-changer for anyone who has skin that's prone to developing ingrown hairs and razor bumps.” — ES

21 The Ultimate Eye Cream Vitamin Bright Illuminating Eye Cream Naturium $18 See On Naturium “Whenever I feel like my eye area could use a little more radiance, my makeup routine consists of both a brightener and a concealer. Those products layer beautifully over this illuminating cream. It has the trifecta: a hint of super subtle pearly pigment that reflects light, hydrating shea butter to provide moisture, and a price point that's under $20.” — ES