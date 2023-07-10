It’s officially July — and that means one thing: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring none other than Margot Robbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. And for the last month or so, Robbie (along with her cast mates, including Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and countless others) have been in full-on press tour mode, making their way across the globe in celebration of this summer’s highly anticipated movie.

The most recent stop? Los Angeles, of course, and it goes without saying that Barbie-loving celebs and pink-wearing A-listers showed up and showed out on the red (well, pink) carpet.

As for the understated hero of Barbie’s press tour: Robbie referenced different Barbie dolls throughout the buzzy tour — including the original bathing suit-clad 1959 doll, along with the 1960 “Solo In The Spotlight” Barbie doll, to name a few — with some seriously stunning manicures to match.

Craving some Barbie inspiration for the upcoming film’s anticipated release? From Margot Robbie's glitter nails to Issa Rae's pink French tips, the celebrities leveled up their nail art for the world premiere. Here are the 12 best manicure of the star-studded affair (some of which were created with polish shades from the newly released OPI <3 Barbie the Movie Nail Lacquer Collection).

Margot Robbie’s Full Pink Fantasy

Of course, the Barbie girl herself had to go full-on Barbiecore with her manicure, painted by her go-to nail guru Tom Bachik.

Issa Rae’s Two-Toned Pink French Tips

Serving some subtle Barbie vibes by way of some abstract pink tips, manicurist Eri Ishizu created the look using OPI <3 Barbie lacquers in the shades “Bon Voyage To Reality!” and “Hi Barbie!”, along with a lighter hue from the brand’s summer collection called “I Quit My Day Job.”

Greta Gerwig’s Bedazzled Glitter Nails

Creating a playful look that’s filled with glitter for the film’s director, mani guru Ashlie Johnson topped OPI’s “Every Night Is Girls Night” lacquer with some colorful rhinestones.

Dua Lipa’s Baby Pink Frenchies

Created by Kim Truong for none other than Dua Lipa, the duo nixed a natural sheer hue in lieu of the OPI <3 Barbie polish in “Hi Barbie!” for her French manicure’s base.

Ariana Greenblatt’s Balletcore Bows

Greenblatt — one of the Barbies in the film — tapped the celeb-loved manicurist Zola Ganzorigt to create her premiere mani. As for the exact products used? Of course, she created a subtle glittery base using the OPI <3 Barbie “Best Day Ever” shade, then topping the look with some on-trend 3D bows.

America Ferrara’s Classic Hot Pink Nails

Diem Truong keep things simple and bright with a few layers of “Hi Barbie!” on Ferrera.

Nicki Minaj’s Barbiecore XXL Nails

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The OG Barb to her loving fans, Minaj (who, of course, has a track on the film’s soundtrack with Ice Spice) showed up and showed out with XXL baby pink stiletto tips that had 3D details. Icon things only.

Gal Gadot’s Chocolate Kiss Mani

ICYMI: Gadot was named Robbie *and* Gerwig’s top choice for Barbie ahead of the film’s casting, which makes sense as to why the actor made her way across the pink carpet. As for her manicure? She went for something more unexpected, tapping manicurist Sarah Chue who used chocolate-colored CND lacquers to achieve the high-shine mocha finish.

Dove Cameron’s Neutral Lip Gloss Nails

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Manicurist Sarah Chue used essie products to achieve Cameron’s barely-there, neutral mani moment.

Billie Eilish’s Naked Nail Summer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A former fan of some extra-long tips, Eilish is clearly in her naked nail summer era, opting for some fresh bare nails on the star-studded pink carpet.

Shay Mitchell’s Strawberry Milk Nails

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the Barbie Los Angeles premiere, Mitchell showed up in a black and white ‘fit, made all the more adorable with some super sweet opaque pink tips. What’s more? The actor and brand owner has collaborated with Barbie to launch bright pink luggage through her cult-loved brand, Béis, come July 19.

Karol G’s Short Baby Pink Tips

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Keeping things simple and cute, Karol G matched her minimal light pink nails to her pink-hued tresses.