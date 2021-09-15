Beauty

15 Knockout Makeup Looks From The 2021 Met Gala

It was all about the eyes.

Gigi Hadid's Met Gala 2021 makeup was one of the best beauty looks of the night.
By Audrey Noble

The 2021 Met Gala’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” led to many jaw-dropping fashion and beauty looks. From Naomi Osaka to Hailey Bieber, everyone brought their A-game — and gave plenty of makeup inspo. Scroll through for the best beauty looks of the night.

Naomi Osaka’s Red Eyeshadow

Naomi Osaka wore Glossier’s Generation G Lipstick in Zip on her eyes, lip, and cheeks for a red monochromatic look. The white shimmer in the middle of her lids was an eyeshadow that the brand will debut later this month.

