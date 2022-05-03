From Rihanna’s red mermaid braid to Lily Collins’ bold bouffant and Gigi Hadid’s elaborate crimson pony, the first Monday in May has never failed to make hairstory. And the hairstyles at the 2022 Met Gala has proven to be no different — if not even more of a spectacle than the star-studded celebration usually is. This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour,” after all, and so attendees will have paid homage to 19th century-era decadence and prestige with unique and modern twists. In other words: They’ve pulled out all the stops this year, because the theme is basically to go big or go home.

Some stars, such as Laura Harrier and Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, took a literal approach to the theme with flapper-era finger waves. Others, like supermodel Kaia Garber, went the avant-garde route by trading in old Hollywood glamour for full-throttle volume. Then there’s Camila Cabello, who donned an effortlessly tousled updo adorned with floral components. Others... well, you’ll just have to take a look for yourself.

Below, see the most memorable hairstyles from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which range from metallic accents to retro-inspired bobs.

1 Teyana Taylor’s Avant-Garde Tiara Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor gave old-fashioned tiaras a run for their money with this avant-garde headpiece.

2 Kaia Gerber’s Larger-Than-Life Curls Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Kaia Gerber traded in last year’s more subdued style for this show-stopping take on voluminous curls, adorned with silver hair clps that match her Alexander McQueen gown.

3 Camila Cabello’s Tousled Florals John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Camila Cabello wore her hair in an effortlessly tousled updo, featuring floral components and face-framing tendrils.

4 Maude Apatow’s Finger Waves Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maude Apatow donned classic Old Hollywood finger waves, paired perfectly with a plump lip and diamond choker.

5 Normani’s Side-Swept Updo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Normani wore her hair in a side-swept updo, complete with an extravagant hat.

6 Rachel Brosnahan’s Baby Bangs Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan rocked baby braids on the red-carpet, with the rest of her hair slicked back into a partial bun.

7 Winnie Harlow’s Show-Stopping Headpiece Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Winnie Harlow turned heads in this intricately captivasting white-and-gold headpiece.

8 Kris Jenner’s ‘60s Bob Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kris Jenner’s flipped bob gave major ‘60s vibes.

9 Megan Thee Stallion’s Sleek Bun Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion looked like a greek goddess in her head-to-toe golden ensemble, wearing her hair in a sleek, slicked back bun.

10 Caroline Trentini’s Structural Updo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Model Carole Trentini’s unique updo was a fan favorite, and not without good reason reason.

11 SZA’s Regency-Era Curls Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SZA rocked regency-era ringlet curls, giving the Bridgerton cast a run for their money.

12 Dove Cameron’s Y2K-Style Half-Updo Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff Dove Cameron paid homage to the early aughts with her spiky half updo.

13 Laura Harrier’s Flipped Ends ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Laura Harrier’s flipped bob gave all the Old Hollywood glamour vibes.

14 Alicia Keys’ Spiral Braid Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Alicia Keys is no stranger to acing the red-carpet, and this year was no different. Keys wore her hair in one long braid, tied through disc-like spirals for a futuristic aesthetic.

15 Olivia Rodrigo’s Butterfly Clips Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Rodrigo, the unofficial princess of Y2K trends, rocked purple butterfly clips that matched her sparkling gown...because of course she did.