The Met Gala Hairstyles That Won The Red Carpet

From finger waves to spiral braids.

By Danielle Sinay

From Rihanna’s red mermaid braid to Lily Collins’ bold bouffant and Gigi Hadid’s elaborate crimson pony, the first Monday in May has never failed to make hairstory. And the hairstyles at the 2022 Met Gala has proven to be no different — if not even more of a spectacle than the star-studded celebration usually is. This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour,” after all, and so attendees will have paid homage to 19th century-era decadence and prestige with unique and modern twists. In other words: They’ve pulled out all the stops this year, because the theme is basically to go big or go home.

Some stars, such as Laura Harrier and Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, took a literal approach to the theme with flapper-era finger waves. Others, like supermodel Kaia Garber, went the avant-garde route by trading in old Hollywood glamour for full-throttle volume. Then there’s Camila Cabello, who donned an effortlessly tousled updo adorned with floral components. Others... well, you’ll just have to take a look for yourself.

Below, see the most memorable hairstyles from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which range from metallic accents to retro-inspired bobs.

Teyana Taylor’s Avant-Garde Tiara

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor gave old-fashioned tiaras a run for their money with this avant-garde headpiece.

Kaia Gerber’s Larger-Than-Life Curls

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber traded in last year’s more subdued style for this show-stopping take on voluminous curls, adorned with silver hair clps that match her Alexander McQueen gown.

Camila Cabello’s Tousled Florals

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Camila Cabello wore her hair in an effortlessly tousled updo, featuring floral components and face-framing tendrils.

Maude Apatow’s Finger Waves

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maude Apatow donned classic Old Hollywood finger waves, paired perfectly with a plump lip and diamond choker.

Normani’s Side-Swept Updo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Normani wore her hair in a side-swept updo, complete with an extravagant hat.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Baby Bangs

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan rocked baby braids on the red-carpet, with the rest of her hair slicked back into a partial bun.

Winnie Harlow’s Show-Stopping Headpiece

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow turned heads in this intricately captivasting white-and-gold headpiece.

Kris Jenner’s ‘60s Bob

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kris Jenner’s flipped bob gave major ‘60s vibes.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Sleek Bun

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked like a greek goddess in her head-to-toe golden ensemble, wearing her hair in a sleek, slicked back bun.

Caroline Trentini’s Structural Updo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Model Carole Trentini’s unique updo was a fan favorite, and not without good reason reason.

SZA’s Regency-Era Curls

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

SZA rocked regency-era ringlet curls, giving the Bridgerton cast a run for their money.

Dove Cameron’s Y2K-Style Half-Updo

Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Dove Cameron paid homage to the early aughts with her spiky half updo.

Laura Harrier’s Flipped Ends

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Laura Harrier’s flipped bob gave all the Old Hollywood glamour vibes.

Alicia Keys’ Spiral Braid

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alicia Keys is no stranger to acing the red-carpet, and this year was no different. Keys wore her hair in one long braid, tied through disc-like spirals for a futuristic aesthetic.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Butterfly Clips

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo, the unofficial princess of Y2K trends, rocked purple butterfly clips that matched her sparkling gown...because of course she did.

Cardi B’s Classic Updo

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cardi B evoked pure Old Hollywood elegance with this classic updo.