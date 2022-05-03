From Rihanna’s red mermaid braid to Lily Collins’ bold bouffant and Gigi Hadid’s elaborate crimson pony, the first Monday in May has never failed to make hairstory. And the hairstyles at the 2022 Met Gala has proven to be no different — if not even moreof a spectacle than the star-studded celebration usually is. This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour,” after all, and so attendees will have paid homage to 19th century-era decadence and prestige with unique and modern twists. In other words: They’ve pulled out all the stops this year, because the theme is basically to go big or go home.
Some stars, such as Laura Harrier and Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, took a literal approach to the theme with flapper-era finger waves. Others, like supermodel Kaia Garber, went the avant-garde route by trading in old Hollywood glamour for full-throttle volume. Then there’s Camila Cabello, who donned an effortlessly tousled updo adorned with floral components. Others... well, you’ll just have to take a look for yourself.
Below, see the most memorable hairstyles from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, which range from metallic accents to retro-inspired bobs.