The steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are famous for more than their starring role in Gossip Girl. Gigi Hadid once tripped up those steps, Lady Gaga shed layers to reveal four different outfits, and Zendaya had a *literal* Cinderella moment upon them. Each May, the building entrance transforms from a tourist photo op to the most coveted location in fashion.

Of course, unless you pass Anna Wintour’s famously strict vibe check, making it on to the ultra exclusive Met Gala guest list, you’ll be streaming from home like the rest of us plebeians. Here is everything to know about how to do it — when the red carpet starts and how to watch it.

When is the Met Gala 2022 red carpet?

On Monday, May 2 Attendees begin arriving at 5:30 p.m. ET. The red carpet will stream for a few hours, allowing enough time for late arrivals to trickle in (remember Rihanna and A$AP Rocky rolling in an hour late?). Typically, streaming wraps around 9:00 p.m. During that time celebrity guests will have wandered the Met’s corridors, taken a few (illegal) bathroom selfies, and checked out the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit before dinner and a musical performance. Past performances have included Madonna, Cher, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga, though this year’s performers haven’t yet been confirmed. Unfortunately, due to the no-phones-allowed rule, fans don’t get to see any of this — apart from the red carpet, of course.

How to stream the 2022 Met Gala

It was only a few years ago that Anna Wintour lightened up on her “no cameras on the red carpet” rule. Vogue has the exclusive, with livestream access starting at 6 p.m. E.T. on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. You can also watch online on Vogue.com. Red carpet hosts include TV personality and fashion icon LaLa Anthony, Vogue editor at large Hamish Bowles, and actor Vanessa Hudgens.