With all the manicure trends the world has encountered this year — from pool water nails to Barbiecore and bug-bespeckled designs — sometimes it feels good to remove the 3D jewels, wipe away the decals, and slick on a plain ol’ shade. If you’re down to take a break from the trends and paint on a nail polish color that feels most you, consider your zodiac sign.
According to Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the wellness app Soulloop, your astrological chart is packed with hints and clues when it comes to the way you like to look — and that includes your preferred nail polish. She suggests looking at your rising sign as well as your sun sign when it comes to outward appearances.
“The rising or ascendant sign is the energy that most influences the way you present yourself in the world,” she tells Bustle. “These are the energies that are immediately grasped by others as your essence and personality, and they play a part in how you show up in the world.”
It’s why fiery Leos are always drawn to reds while water Pisces love any shade of blue. Every nail polish shade channels a different energy, after all, so they really can feel personal. Below, an astrologer shares the best nail polish shade for each zodiac sign, based on their unique traits.