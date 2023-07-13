With all the manicure trends the world has encountered this year — from pool water nails to Barbiecore and bug-bespeckled designs — sometimes it feels good to remove the 3D jewels, wipe away the decals, and slick on a plain ol’ shade. If you’re down to take a break from the trends and paint on a nail polish color that feels most you, consider your zodiac sign.

According to Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, a professional astrologer and founder of the wellness app Soulloop, your astrological chart is packed with hints and clues when it comes to the way you like to look — and that includes your preferred nail polish. She suggests looking at your rising sign as well as your sun sign when it comes to outward appearances.

“The rising or ascendant sign is the energy that most influences the way you present yourself in the world,” she tells Bustle. “These are the energies that are immediately grasped by others as your essence and personality, and they play a part in how you show up in the world.”

It’s why fiery Leos are always drawn to reds while water Pisces love any shade of blue. Every nail polish shade channels a different energy, after all, so they really can feel personal. Below, an astrologer shares the best nail polish shade for each zodiac sign, based on their unique traits.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Zoya Nail Polish in Tanzy Amazon $10 See On Amazon As the first sign of the zodiac and a fire sign ruled by Mars, Aries is as bold as it gets — and you like your nails to reflect it. You’re all about vivid reds, oranges, and metallics that bring attention to your hands... much like the shade Tanzy by Zoya.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in Annabel Rose Sephora $33 See On Sephora As an earth sign, you’re all about neutral shades, Taurus. But as a sign ruled by Venus, you want to make sure they’re more quiet luxury than crunchy granola. The neutral shade Annabel Rose by Gucci ticks all the boxes for a fancy mani that’ll look good all week, regardless of what you’re wearing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Playlist Glowing Neon Lime Cream Nail Polish ILNP $10 See On ILNP As an air sign, Gemini, you’re always keeping an eye on the trends — or creating trends of your own. It’s why you’re into playful colors, like this glowing neon polish from ILNP. The extra-bright shade syncs up perfectly with your fun ruling planet, Mercury. If you love it today and hate it tomorrow, well, that’s the beauty of nail polish remover.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Green Natural Polish in Pink Paradise Manicurist Paris $14 See On Manicurist Paris Cancer, a water sign ruled by the Moon, prefers romantic neutrals, pale blues, and other soft tones that are easy on the eyes, like this candy pink polish made with plant-based ingredients. Paint it on your fingers and your toes for a cohesive look.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) OPI Nail Lacquer in Red Heads Ahead Amazon $11.49 See On Amazon Leo, you feel your best in bright, bold shades that match your fire sign energy. Make sure you always have OPI’s Red Heads Ahead in your collection for that perfect blue/red hue. If you’re feeling extra spicy, dust it with a top coat of glitter.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Marsala Jelly Cirque Colors $12.50 See On Cirque Colors As an earth sign ruled by Mercury, Virgo, you have a preference for soft, natural colors that match your perfectly-curated wardrobe. You aren’t a fan when your nail polish clashes with your ‘fit, so sit down, trim your cuticles, and paint on something neutral, like Cirque Color’s Marsala Jelly — a warm pink with a transparent finish. It’ll go with everything.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Glowing Somewhere Plant Power Vegan Nail Illuminator Nails Inc. $10 See On Nails Inc. Air signs — especially those ruled by Venus, like Libra — are drawn to fun, beautiful things. To take a little bit of loveliness wherever you go, paint your fingertips with a glowy, opalescent polish, like Glowing Somewhere from Nails Inc. It’s right on trend and will make you feel extra pretty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Not Today Satan Mooncat $15 See On Mooncat Scorpio, you’re always down for a witchy black nail, but you’re also a fan of celestial, holographic polishes that look like a sky full of stars. Mooncat’s Not Today Satan is a perfectly muted rose or a colorful rainbow, depending on the light. Pretend it’s shifting with your water sign moods.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Purple Reign Ella + Milla $10.50 See On Ella + Mila As a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of travel, you’re all about fun colors that look cool whether you’re beachside or hiking in some tropical locale. For nails that give strong summer camp energy, go for the vegan polish by Ella + Mila in the shade Purple Reign.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Dior Vernis in 825 Unapologetic Dior $30 See On Dior If your nail polish doesn’t look good in a Zoom meeting or while signing important paperwork, Capricorn, you won’t wear it. As an earth sign, you’re all about browns, deep reds, and other sophisticated and classic tones, so go for this polish by Dior in the shade 825 Unapologetic to nail your signature look.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) essie Nail Polish in Butler Please Amazon $16 See On Amazon According to the blue nail theory, this shade is considered the most attractive and intriguing — so Aquarius will love that it snags attention and encourages people to strike up a convo. As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, you’re all about a good chat — and trendy mani.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Lakur in Whipped Blueberry Londontown USA $16 See On Londontown USA Pisces, you’re a water sign through and through — and you’re ruled by Neptune, the planet of creativity and dreams. It’s why you immediately jumped on the mermaid nail trend: It allows you to have fingertips as pretty as the sea. For an average day, though, you’ll pop off the seashell decals and stick with shimmery blue tones, like Londontown’s Whipped Berry.

Source:

Priscila Lima de Charbonierres, professional astrologer, life coach, founder of astrological wellness app Soulloop