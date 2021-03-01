Beauty

9 Gorgeous Side Parts From The Golden Globes That Prove Gen Z Wrong

Just look at Emma Corrin.

By Shea Simmons

Just in case you haven't been on the internet lately, side parts are out — at least, Gen Z says so. However, if the women on this year's red carpet are any indication, the assessment of the Youth is completely inaccurate. Just look at the best Golden Globe 2021 side parts worn on TV's biggest stars as proof.

According to Gen Z, the middle part is the superior way to style your hair, and side parts are merely unflattering (and indicate an "older millennial"). This isn't the case if you take a look at the beauty looks of this year's Golden Globes awards show, as a slew of celebs proudly rocked side parts — some even dramatically deep — in their glow ups, and it looked far from outdated. That includes actors like Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins, who all gave off seriously glam vibes with their hairstyles.

Maybe you didn't see a bunch of presenters or nominees wearing skinny jeans (another Gen Z-dubbed cancellation), but the prevalence of side parts make a strong case for keeping your hair swoop rather than parting your hair down the middle out of shame. Keep scrolling for the strongest case for side parts you'll ever see. #SorryNotSorry Gen Z.

Lily Collins

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins opted for old Hollywood-style finger waves in a side part that skimmed just above her brows.

Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried's hairstylist Renato Campora showcased a behind-the-scenes look at the star's old Hollywood glam-style side part.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall opted for a deeply side-parted low ponytail for casual but sleek glamour.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie's shoulder-length blonde hair had a deep side part to style her subtle waves.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson may have had an updo, but it featured a heavy side part that swept just above her brow line.

Regina King

Regina King's chic side part was the perfect compliment to her elegant black and silver gown.

Emma Corrin

The Crown's Emma Corrin wore her pixie cut side-parted and tucked behind her ear.

Kyra Sedgewick

Much like Robbie's look, Kyra Sedgewick paired her side part with soft waves.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey's side part was more subtle than others but proof that the style is versatile.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson's Golden Globes side part was sleekly swept behind her ear.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern's heavy bang and side part are just as '90s are a middle part.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson's heavy side was part of a chic wet look.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy may not be a redhead any longer, but her side part is just as good.