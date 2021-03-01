9 Gorgeous Side Parts From The Golden Globes That Prove Gen Z Wrong

Just in case you haven't been on the internet lately, side parts are out — at least, Gen Z says so. However, if the women on this year's red carpet are any indication, the assessment of the Youth is completely inaccurate. Just look at the best Golden Globe 2021 side parts worn on TV's biggest stars as proof.
According to Gen Z, the middle part is the superior way to style your hair, and side parts are merely unflattering (and indicate an "older millennial"). This isn't the case if you take a look at the beauty looks of this year's Golden Globes awards show, as a slew of celebs proudly rocked side parts — some even dramatically deep — in their glow ups, and it looked far from outdated. That includes actors like Margot Robbie, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins, who all gave off seriously glam vibes with their hairstyles.
Maybe you didn't see a bunch of presenters or nominees wearing skinny jeans (another Gen Z-dubbed cancellation), but the prevalence of side parts make a strong case for keeping your hair swoop rather than parting your hair down the middle out of shame. Keep scrolling for the strongest case for side parts you'll ever see. #SorryNotSorry Gen Z.