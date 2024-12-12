Kylie Jenner Just Wore Kendall's Signature “Old Money” Manicure

In her earlier eras, Kylie Jenner rocked ultra-long nails with intricate, statement-making designs. Think stiletto-shaped tips and out-there turquoise manis that glow in the dark.

These days, however, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s manicure style is much more understated and “old money”-coded. Case in point: her much shorter, square-shaped nails that she’s painted in classic “black cherry,” pearly chrome, and glossy pink polish shades.

Her latest set is another example of just that — and the nail design happens to be her sister Kendall’s signature look.

Kylie Jenner’s Micro French Manicure

On Dec. 12, the youngest Jenner posted a series of mirror selfies to Instagram showing off her just-launched Khy Shaggy Faux Fur Oversized Coat. Her freshly dyed jet-black hair was messily tousled, her eyeshadow was minimal, and her lips were a cool-toned neutral color. And, adding a touch of classic elegance to her modern cool-girl outfit, Jenner wore the prettiest set of micro French tips on her short nails.

Although Jenner seldom wears Frenchies on her fingertips, she has recently adorned her toes in a French tip pedicure. She also isn’t the only one of her sisters to do so...

It’s Also Kendall’s Signature Nail Look

When the supermodel is off-duty, Kendall can often be spotted wearing some white Frenchies with ultra-fine lines akin to Kylie’s recent look. She sported the timelessly simple nail art throughout 2023, though she wore the look during her brief era as a blonde, too.

Sure, the 818 founder has also been seen wearing bolder hues, like sunflower yellow and glossy black — but she always seems to go back to her fave quiet luxury design.

In love with the Jenner-approved mani? The easiest way to recreate the look at home is with the Lights Lacquer Nail Art Stamper Tool, which has gone viral for delivering a flawless French tip application in seconds.

For your sheer pink base, the essie Nail Lacquer in Ballet Slippers or the Manicurist Green™ Natural Nail Polish in Hortencia are both perfect picks. And the OPI Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow or the Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Insomniaque are easy choices for the opaque white tip.