With spring upon us, there’s no better time to try something new — and the perfect opportunity lies right at your fingertips (literally). There are several trending spring nail colors for 2022, as well as a few old faithfuls making their colorful comeback. And whether you’re preparing for a special occasion (spring weddings! vacations! graduations!) or just want to brighten up a rainy day outfit, getting to know the latest nail trends can help inform your next visit to your nail tech or at-home mani-pedi day.

To get some insight on spring nail colors for 2022, I chatted with Maia Alejandro, creator of Afro-Latinx-founded non-toxic nail care line FOR TMRW, to get some expert guidance.

Scroll on to see what the entrepreneur and nail pro had to say about the trendy hues you should swipe on your nails as the flowers bloom.

The Old Trends Here to Stay

Each season, there are always a few trends from the previous year that everyone seemingly still can’t get enough of. So before we got into new trends, I first wanted to know what nail colors would be sticking around from springs past.

“Rich blues and energizing oranges are here to stay this season,” Alejandro shares. “[These colors] activate much-needed joy and pleasure after a long winter.” Bring on that shot of nail-art serotonin.

Bustle Shop is Bustle’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The New Hues Taking Over

Of course, there are some hues entering the chat, too. “Mellow yellows will reign supreme this spring,” says Alejandro, suggesting the FOR TMRW shade ‘For Sunrise.’ This version of the usually vibrant shade is more calming and serene, while still being suited to the sunny season, she notes.

Also worthy of shout-out this season are cool-toned greens. "You can't go wrong with a green mint, like FOR TMRW’s ‘For Always,’” says Alejandro.

“Cool tones like these are therapeutic,” she explains. Plus, they feel delightfully fresh and suited to the new energy spring brings.

The Never-Going-Anywhere Neutrals

If bright colors, no matter how muted they are, aren't your cup of tea, know that neutrals are always in-season according to Alejandro.

"I love a good neutral," she says with enthusiasm. She recommends a sheer shade with a deep pink tone that offers, what she calls, a barely-there sensual look.

It’s a subtle refresh of the more wintery white shade you’ve probably been rocking since January.

Bustle Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of Bustle Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.