A great pair of winter boots is already difficult to find, never mind when you’re searching for the best winter boots for plantar fasciitis. Still, if you know where to look and what to look for, you can find a pair that’s dry, warm, and supportive all at the same time. Since plantar fasciitis is caused by inflammation along the bottom of the foot, a well-designed insole and a roomy interior can provide comfortable support.

First, let’s talk about the insole. An insole is the piece of material that stretches along the bottom interior of the shoe and cushions the foot. Also referred to as “footbeds” or “orthotic inserts” (when removable), this part of the shoe should be soft, supportive, and shock-absorbing if you have plantar fasciitis. Most best-selling orthopedic shoes use materials like foam, gel, and EVA, and their insoles are typically thicker and more contoured than less-supportive options.

Those with plantar fasciitis also often find that narrow shoes contribute to pain and inflammation, so a roomier boot is recommended. This could mean opting for a boot with a naturally wider design, or it could mean sizing up or outward. A lot of the pairs below feature both half sizes and wide options, so you can find a size that provides you with the room you need.

These winter boots are supportive and come with five-star reviews from real buyers who have plantar fasciitis.

1. The Overall Best Orthopedic Winter Boots For Plantar Fasciitis

This pair of orthopedic boots from Orthofeet is designed with foot-health in mind. First, the insoles feature multiple layers of pillow-like cushioning and anatomical arch support (and they’re removable should you want to add your own orthotics). Second, the boots have an extra-roomy toe box and easy-to-adjust straps for a personalized fit. Plus, you can opt for half sizes, wide sizes, and extra-wide sizes. The suede uppers and faux-fur cuffs make them well-suited for cold months, while the textured sole prevents slipping.

One reviewer wrote: “I have a bad case of [plantar fasciitis] and these boots seem to give me great support as well as cushioning for my heel pain. They may be pricey but when [you’re] suffering from pain it's worth every penny. The boots are stylish and have held up great!”

2. The Best Budget Winter Boots For Plantar Fasciitis

In terms of affordable fashion boots, DREAM PAIRS are about as comfortable and stylish as you can get for the price point. Like many other knee-high boots, they have a buckle, zipper, leather-like exterior, but they set themselves apart with a thicker outsole and a more supportive interior. They also feature a faux-fur cuff and come in several designs and colors. (For thicker socks or your own inserts, it’s recommended that you go up half a size.)

One reviewer wrote: “I love them. These are the most warm and comfortable boots I own. I have plantar fasciitis and my feet didn’t hurt at all wearing them all day long in the mountains. Great purchase!”

3. The Best Hiking Boots For Plantar Fasciitis

For more demanding activities, you’ll need something that's dependably warm, supportive, and well-suited for uneven terrain. Columbia’s Newton Ridge boots are a best-seller in the category of women’s hiking boots on Amazon, and they have garnered more than 13,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating. Yes, they have waterproof full-grain leather for dryness, mesh interior lining for breathability, and extremely textured outsoles for nonslip gripping — but the real selling point? Their insole is thick, durable, and cushioning, a great combo for those with plantar fasciitis. They’re also available in half sizes and wide options.

One reviewer wrote: “My feet give me trouble with plantar fasciitis and these boots have been one of the most comfortable things I have worn in a long time! And that is saying A LOT with all the hiking we did. Highly recommend.”

4. The Best Tall Boots That Can Handle Snow

If snowy weather is common for your particular climate, these Ice Maiden II boots from Columbia are an ideal option for a few reasons: They’re waterproof, warm, lightweight, and supportive. The interior features faux-fur insulation along with a lightweight but well-cushioned Techlite insole. On the outside, you’ll find a thick rubber outsole for reliable traction, adjustable laces for the best possible fit, and waterproof leather and textile that reaches mid-calf to keep snow out. The boots come in half and wide sizes.

One reviewer wrote: “I am a professional dog walker and have used these boots in mud,snow and rain. [...] I also have wicked plantar fasciitist [sic] if don’t wear supportive footwear. These boots provide wonderful support in the arches and have a firm heel to keep your feet stable and firmly in the boots.”

5. The Most Stylish Ankle Boots For Plantar Fasciitis

These Propét Delaney boots are definitely stylish enough to pair with your work attire or going-out wardrobe, thanks to their fashion laces and ankle-bootie design in your choice of 11 different suede or leather colors. That said, they’re also well-suited for winter because of their Nylex lining, a material that’s known for wicking away moisture to keep you dry, and Scotchgard protectant, which repels water and stains. Finally, to keep those with plantar fasciitis comfortable, they have a thick EVA insole and come in a variety of widths ranging up to 3X-wide.

One reviewer wrote: “Really nice looking low-cut boots (I got the navy). Fit is perfect 8.5, and they are surprisingly comfortable to wear. I mostly wear sneakers because everything else hurts my feet, but these are very comfortable to wear, even for long periods of time.”

6. The Best Rain Boots For Plantar Fasciitis

Typically, galoshes or wellies keep your feet dry enough when it's wet outside, but they rarely offer much in the way of support or warmth — Muck's Arctic Adventure boots are the exception. They’re made from 100% rubber and reach up to the knee to keep moisture out, but they also have a contoured bottom and thick but lightweight insole to absorb shock and adjust to the shape of your feet. They’re even lined with fleece to provide way more warmth than your average rain boot.

One reviewer wrote: “Really happy with these. I generally find wellies very heavy and uncomfortable. I have just worn on a 5 k walk and found them comfortable. I have plantar fasciitis and a large scar from an operation.”

7. The Best Casual Boots To Slip On

For quick errands, grabbing the mail, or taking the dog outside, turn to Skechers’s Joy Chukka boots to slip on and go. Even though they slip right on (thanks to their zipper-, buckle-, and lace-less design), they still provide great support with their responsive insole and cushioning. Finally, since they’re lined with fake fur and treated with Scotchguard, they’re well-suited for cold and wet winter months. They’re so comfortable, some reviewers even opt to wear them around the house.

One reviewer wrote: “Actually bought these as slippers. I suffer with plantar fasciitis and the support is wonderful. Amazingly comfortable and warm. Love them!”