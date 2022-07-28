As the daughter of two music legends, it’s no surprise that Blue Ivy is already racking up a ton of musical credits at just 10 years old. She made her debut in dad Jay-Z’s song “Glory,” which he conceived in the two days after she was born in 2012, making her one of the youngest people to appear on a record. A year later, mom Beyoncé featured her in the song and music video appropriately titled “Blue.”

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see how Beyoncé incorporates her daughter and other family members in her forthcoming Renaissance album — though she’s released the track listing, whether or not her children will appear on any tracks has been announced. Until then, here’s a roundup of every appearance Blue Ivy has made on Beyoncé's albums and videos thus far.

“Blue” (2013) - album Beyoncé

The song is named after her, so it’s no surprise that Blue makes her first appearance on this song. The track is an ode to Beyoncé's entrance into motherhood and the love she has for her first child. Blue is featured not only within the song’s recording (you can hear her calling “Mommy, mommy”), but she also appears joyfully within the music video.

“Formation” (2016) - album Lemonade

An event unto itself, the release of “Formation” sparked a cultural movement with its unapologetic lyrics that prompted discussions about race and Blackness. Beyoncé filmed the music video in New Orleans and strategically showcased southern Black culture that matched the themes of the song (who can forget “I got hot sauce in my bag”?) Blue — just 4 years old at the time — appears in the video that celebrates her roots, swagged out just like her mom.

“Spirit” - Lion King soundtrack

Beyoncé voiced Nala for the 2019 photorealistic remake of Disney’s The Lion King, and contributed the Grammy-nominated lead single “Spirit.” While Blue Ivy doesn’t appear in the film or the song, she does make an appearance in the music video that celebrates Africa’s natural landscapes and the beauty of their people. Blue sits nobly next to her mom, like a princess next to the queen, and it’s pitch perfect.

“Spirit” + “Bigger” - extended cut from The Lion King: The Gift

After releasing “Spirit,” Bey decided to give us even more of her African Queen vision. In the extended cut of the “Spirit” + “Bigger” music video, Blue Ivy appears again with more screen time next to Queen Bey.

“Brown Skin Girl” - album The Lion King: The Gift

Another track off of Beyoncé’s Lion King companion album, the song is a celebration of women of color across the spectrum. "It was so important to me in 'Brown Skin Girl' that we represented all different shades of brown," Beyoncé told Good Morning America after the song’s release. The music video is featured in her 2020 film Black Is King and includes appearances from strong Black and brown women like Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell. Blue Ivy and sister Rumi Carter are also in the video, with Blue and Beyoncé playing together in the opening frames. Blue can also be heard on the introduction and closing vocals of the song.

The song won the Best Music Video Grammy award in 2021, making Blue the second youngest recipient ever.