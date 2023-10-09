Taylor Swift — known for her genre-bending music, stellar live performances, headline-making romantic life (ahem, Travis Kelce), and signature bright red lipstick — has established herself as a global sensation whose record-breaking accolades keep on accumulating.

Yet another major part of her iconography that’s worth mentioning? Her bangs, which have grown and changed with the pop star over time.

While the Bejeweled artist adopted the signature look back in late 2010, her fringe has certainly evolved since those early days, in part thanks to her many hairstylists throughout the years, such as Riawna Capri and Jemma Muradian, to name a few.

Officially trading in her country star, Fearless-era voluminous curls for a sleek new ‘do that stunned, Swift ended 2010 with some blunt bangs that extended just above her cool blue eyes. Over a decade later in 2023, the face-framing chop that is no doubt synonymous with the artist has somehow shifted to more natural waves, shorter lengths, and a rocker chic texture that looks undone in the best way.

In need of some inspiration, or just want to take a trip down memory lane? Below, find Taylor Swift’s most iconic hairstyles with bangs, from that 2010 moment to now.

2010: Ultra-Long Blunt Bangs

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

When Swift shot to stardom in 2006, she had voluminous curls that became her go-to look for years. At the 2010 American Music Awards, however, she chopped her blonde strands into blunt, eyelash-skimming bangs that would evolve over time — and eventually become her new signature.

2013: Shaggy, Wispy Fringe

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Much more piece-y and thinned out than her bangs debut in 2010, Swift opted for shaggy, ’70s-esque vibes at the 2013 American Music Awards.

2015: Grown-Out & Side-Swept

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Allowing her wispy bangs to grow out a bit, Swift’s hair was much more structural and smooth at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Here, her side-swept bangs were paired with a shoulder-skimming long bob haircut.

2016: High-Gloss Blowout

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

Ultra-sleek and filled with some serious gloss, Swift’s bangs appeared to be filled with long-lasting volume at Vanity Fair’s 2016 Oscars After Party (which can be achieved with some velcro rollers).

2016: Edgy Platinum Fringe

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A fresh look for the pop star, Swift’s choppy, platinum strands made a debut at the 2016 Met Gala. And ICYWW, she was an honored co-chair of the Manus X Machina-themed event.

2019: Sultry, Piece-y Side Part

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Taking a looser, more romantic spin on her 2015 side-swept bangs, this bang moment at the 2019 Golden Globes After Party was all things soft and dreamy to coincide with her equally soft and dreamy album, Lover.

2020: Sweet Cottagecore Curly Bangs

Throughout 2020, Swift was quietly working on Folklore, an album that would be released in July of that same year. For the “Cardigan” singer, this era is best described as stripped down and close to nature, and her naturally curled bangs were a reflection of that.

It is also well documented that throughout this time period, Swift got into the habit of chopping her own hair at home due to the global shutdown.

2021: Choppy, Midi-Length Cut

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

No doubt referencing Audrey Hepburn’s iconic, ultra-choppy bangs that are so associated with the late actor, Swift stunned in this midi-length haircut with eyebrow-skimming bangs at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

2022: Sleek & Parted Curtain Bangs

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Exploring a new look that beautifully displayed her bedazzled eyes, Swift’s curtain bangs were parted down the middle and pushed to the side at the 2022 VMAs.

2023: Face-Framing Waterfall Bangs

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Kicking off her record-breaking Eras Tour in March 2023, Swift’s bangs were met with some longer, face-framing pieces that extended towards her cheekbones (which, ICYWW, are often called “waterfall bangs”).

2023: Rocker-Chic Waves & Texture

John Nacion/WireImage/Getty Images

For the latter part of 2023 (and especially at the VMAs), Swift has been definitively in her edgy Midnights era, opting for a lived-in, imperfect vibe with strands that feel very rock ‘n’ roll.