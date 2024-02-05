The 2024 Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Feb. 4, were a whirlwind in the best possible way. Taylor Swift made Grammys history (and announced a whole new album), Oprah danced to Miley Cyrus, and Celine Dion made a surprise appearance, among more buzzy moments. Naturally, several red carpet looks made that list, as well.

Several stars seemed to have received the same sartorial memo: naked dressing. Miley Cyrus, for example, wore an utterly see-through dress crafted entirely out of gold safety pins. Meanwhile, newcomer Tyla incorporated sparkly sheer panels into her ensemble — as did Heidi Klum, who wore a lingerie-inspired LBD, and stole the show.

No one, however, could match the level of risqué Doja Cat brought to the table. Not only was her ensemble extremely diaphanous, it also freed the nip in the most daring way. These and more of the best naked dresses from the 2024 Grammys, right ahead.

Doja Cat

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

These days, A-listers free the nipple left and right — but no one does it quite like Doja Cat. The “Woman” rapper wore a strapless number that was utterly sheer. Her strapless neckline fell very, very low, taking “freeing the nipple” to a whole new level.

Miley Cyrus

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus manifested her first-ever Grammy by dressing like the actual award. She glistened in head-to-toe gold, but this wasn’t any ordinary sheer number. The dress was completely made out of glimmering safety pins.

Cyrus says: “This dress took 675 hours of artisanal hand crafted work, 14,000 golden safety pins & adorned with singularly selected French antique beads.”

Halle Bailey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The sheer dress and undies combo was a hit at this year’s Grammys, thanks to the likes of Halle Bailey. The singer wore a skin-tone dress covered in circular sequins. It rendered a glistening effect that subtly harkened to her Disney mermaid character.

Paris Hilton

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Paris Hilton looked utterly elegant in a sheer dress covered in green beading. The intricate embellishment gave her gown a webbed appearance.

Ellie Goulding

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lingerie was the star of the show, when it came to Ellie Goulding’s saucy ensemble. She showed up to the Grammys enveloped fully in black tulle. The transparent overlay displayed her boudoir-ready pieces underneath.

Tyla

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyla channeled her famous “make me sweat” lyrics in a seafoam green gown. The cut-outs and sheer panels glistened like — well, perspiration. In a chic way.

Heidi Klum

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

Heidi Klum’s noir dress featured a sheer bodice and crystal-encrusted bra. Another red carpet win for the fashion veteran.