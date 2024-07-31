Blake Lively is a girl’s girl. When she’s not singing along to BFF Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour, you may be able to find her alongside her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars. Lively even has a term for it: a crown straightener, or “a woman going around straightening all the women’s crowns around her.” (Yes, Lady Deadpool is a superhero and a superfriend.)

Recently, the spotlight has been on another high-profile friendship of hers, for stylish reasons and “crown straightening” ones. Lively and bestie Gigi Hadid made headlines at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere after walking the red carpet hand in hand (in complementary looks, to boot).

A week later, on Tuesday, July 30, the Gossip Girl alum had another movie-related outing — sans Hadid. However, she still found a way to nod to her friend, sartorially, ofc.

Blake’s Lacy Number

Lively is currently on her press circuit for It Ends With Us, the highly anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name. Aside from the obvious nomenclature, the actor’s character, Lily Bloom, is a florist with her own shop. To pay homage to her on-screen alter ego, the actor has been incorporating florals into her recent ’fits. Her latest? A spicy take on the flower motif.

She wore a tan mini from Michael Kors that resembled a nightgown with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. It was also crafted from decadent (floral) lace and displayed slivers of skin.

She completed her look with pumps from Christian Louboutin, shoulder dangling earrings, and her signature loose waves.

She Wore Gigi’s Brand

Lively added a cozy twist to her ultra-glam look with a camel cashmere sweater. While chic, the topper was also a sweet tribute to Hadid, whose brand Guest in Residence makes the outerwear. The exact style is currently on sale, from $465 to $232.

A Fashionable Duo

Lively and Hadid have been dominating headlines recently after they coordinated looks (as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively) at the buzzy film’s premiere.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Later that night, they both changed into another set of red and yellow ensembles for the after-party.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Friends who slay together, stay together, sure. But friends who support each other’s business endeavors? That’s top tier.