Fashion influencers may make their OOTD posts look effortless, but the reality is that there are typically hours spent finding the perfect fit, the right backdrop, waiting until golden hour for peak lighting, and taking at least 117 pictures trying out various poses... only to completely blank on a caption. Everyone’s been there — hence why the oft recycled “felt cute, might delete later”, a series of cheeky emojis, or just the basic OOTD hashtag sans caption often end up being the go-to. Coming up with something clever and relevant is a lot of pressure and can really make or break the pic if the vibe isn’t right. Important stuff, y’all.

So, how does one choose the perfect fashiony Instagram caption to go with their cutest style shots and mirror selfies? First of all, figure out your mood: Do you want to go with something sassy with an air of “I’m too sexy for this _____” or are you feeling deep and reflective, wanting to show off your fashion knowledge with a quote from one of the premier designers of the past century?

For the sake of saving time and making you sound like a true fashion influencer, here’s a list of 70 Instagram-ready captions, including everything from song lyrics to quotes and brilliant pop culture references. Save this list to your drafts for an easy copy and paste for those fit pics and thank me after you break the Internet.

Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Song Lyrics

“She’s a fashion killa” —A$AP Rocky, “Fashion Killa” “Step into the room like it's a catwalk” —Lady Gaga, “Fashion!” “I'm lookin' paid and pretty” —Megan Thee Stallion, “Cognac Queen” “I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that b*tch.” —Lizzo, “Truth Hurts” “Televise this dress. It's an Alaïa, show some respect” —Leikeli47, “Tic Boom” “They click my pics and zoom, Chanel on the floor of my hotel room” —Leikeli47, “Tic Boom” “Woke up feeling like Posh Spice” —Iggy Azalea, “Posh Spice” “I woke up like this. Flawless.” —Beyoncé, “***Flawless” “I'm a hot girl, I do hot sh*t, spending income on my outfit.” —Megan Thee Stallion, “Girls in the Hood” “I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega.” —BIA, “Whole Lotta Money” “This woman is all the way vogue, high fashion is where her money goes” —Prince, “High Fashion” “Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream.” —Taylor Swift, “Blank Space” “These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes” —Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow” “Me I'm super fly, super dupa fly” —Missy Elliott, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” “I'm a boss and I shine like gloss.” — Doja Cat, “Boss Bitch” “I’m just feelin’ my vibe right now. I’m feelin’ myself.” —Desiigner, “Panda” “If I was you, I'd wanna be me too.” Meghan Trainor, “Me Too” “Lookin' in the mirror like, ‘damn, I don't brag enough.’” —Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit” “I'm sorry, the old [enter name here] can't come to the phone right now...” —Taylor Swift, “Look What You Made Me Do.” “No, I’m not a snack at all. Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal.” — Lizzo, “Juice” “Who's that chick that's rockin' kicks?” —Miley Cyrus, “Party in the USA” “Category is body, look at the way it’s sittin” —Megan Thee Stallion, “Body” “You like my outfit? Gee thanks, just bought it.” — Ariana Grande, “7 Rings” “I want all my clothes designer, I want someone else to buy 'em.” — Kim Petras, “I Don't Want It At All” “If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain.” — Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Designer Quotes

“Fashions fade, style is eternal.” —Yves Saint Laurent “One is never over-dressed or under-dressed with a little black dress.” —Karl Lagerfeld “Style is something each of us already has, all we need to do is find it.” —Diane von Furstenberg “In difficult times, fashion is always outrageous.” —Elsa Schiaparelli “Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.” —Marc Jacobs “People will stare. Make it worth their while.” —Harry Winston “Fashion is like eating, you shouldn't stick to the same menu.” —Kenzo Takada “When in doubt, wear red.” —Bill Blass “Clothes aren't going to change the world. The women who wear them are.” —Anne Klein “Fashion should be a form of escapism and not a form of imprisonment.” —Alexander McQueen “The joy of dressing is an art.” —John Galliano “Don’t be into trends. Don’t make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live.” —Gianni Versace “I am not trendy. I am not ‘in fashion.’ I am simply a positive human being who has a positive outlook on life.” —Thierry Mugler “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.” —Coco Chanel “A woman is never sexier than when she is comfortable in her clothes.” —Vera Wang

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pop Culture References

“Funky is a neon t-shirt you buy at an airport gift shop next to a bejeweled iPhone case. This is luxury.” —David Rose, Schitt’s Creek “On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” —Karen Smith, Mean Girls “I like my money right where I can see it — hanging in my closet.” —Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker color.” —Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family “Here's looking at you, kid.” —Rick, Casablanca “I'm not bad. I'm just drawn that way.” —Jessica Rabbit, Who Framed Roger Rabbit “Could I be wearing any more clothes?” —Chandler, Friends “It is so weird being my own role model.” —Mindy Lahiri, The Mindy Project “Sweets, you couldn't ignore me if you tried.” — John Bender, The Breakfast Club “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here?” —RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race “Are you not entertained! Are you not entertained! Is this not why you are here!” —Maximus, Gladiator “Welcome to flavor town!” —Guy Fieri, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives “Don't come for me unless I send for you.” —Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta “Bitchin’ right?” —Eleven, Stranger Things “Cut me, and I bleed Dior.” —Liz Taylor, American Horror Story: Hotel

Handout/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

