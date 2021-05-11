Britney Spears Revealed New Pink Hair That You'll Be Obsessed With

Sound all the beauty alarms: Britney Spears now has pink hair. The iconic singer (and subject of everyone’s new favorite meme) slid into a leopard-print catsuit and debuted the fun look on Instagram last night, revealing that her bright blonde layers currently have a very pretty pastel pink tint.

Could this be the mysterious “Project Pink” that Spears teased all the way back in March? If so, her mission has most certainly been accomplished — but like most of her IG posts, that’ll most likely remain an enigma. Either way, the pop star seems to be living her absolute best life, whipping her new ‘do around and showing off her signature dance moves. Her waist-length hair also has shorter face-framing bangs, and the singer opted to leave her roots a darker, more natural color.

Like a lot of people these days, Spears seems to be reminiscing about simpler times. Before posting her new bubblegum pink hair, she posted throwback pictures of herself in the early 2000s and shared some of her most recognized looks.

Spears is just the latest celeb to change up her look and jump on the pink hair trend. Supermodel and TV host Chrissy Teigen dyed her hair pink back in April and tennis champion Naomi Osaka has recently been seen rocking long neon pink locks. The bright fun color just looks so good on everyone and it’s no surprise this color is being seen everywhere lately.

Celebrity hairstylist Maria Elizabeth once told Bustle she predicts pink is going to have a huge moment in hair color trends for 2021 — and it looks like she was spot on. So if you’re looking to change up your look soon, take a cue from these ladies. Calling it now: Pink may just be the new it-color this summer.