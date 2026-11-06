Anyone who spends too much time scrolling FashionTok know that half the fun of a budding trend is witnessing it get a seasonal makeover. And this year, the mood boards are getting an autumn refresh. Romantic, Chloé-inspired pieces are getting a whimsigoth holiday treatment, while the vivid strawberry girl summer color trend has morphed into something darker. The latest trend to go full fall? The classic loafer.

Last spring, It girls like Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk made the preppy shoe a wardrobe must-have, styling classic black versions with bright cardigans, teeny-tiny shorts, and floral dresses. Now that there’s an unmistakable chill in the air, the same style icons are making a subtle, chic adjustment: trading their trusty noir pairs for rich shades of brown. Think decadent espressos, buttery caramels, and light cocoas. Turns out, a simple color swap is all it takes to give your outfits a major glow-up.

The “Groutfit” Upgrade

Last weekend, Hadid stepped out in New York in a ‘fit worth pinning on every fall mood board. Her base attire was the definition of cozy: a white T-shirt layered under a gray cardigan and loose sweatpants in a similar cement hue.

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Her outerwear and accessories, though, told a totally different style story. She wore a boxy, burnt brown leather jacket with a tan handbag and caramel colored loafers. (If you didn’t think you could pair preppy footwear with sweatpants, consider this your permission slip to get on the look.)

Dark Chocolate, Please

Katie Holmes clearly got the memo. Last week, she was also spotted in New York wearing brown loafers, but in a much deeper truffle shade. She gave her shoes major off-duty model vibes with dark-wash jeans, a gray-and-brown sweater, and a dark brown leather jacket. It was effortlessly fall-coded.

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A Dusting Of Cocoa

Model Elsa Hosk was already ahead of the trend months ago, opting for a more muted cocoa. Last fall, Hosk took to Instagram to share her cozy-meets-romantic off-duty look: a floral-print knitted sweater, floor-grazing jeans, and preppy loafers.

Your Shopping List Needs One

Whether you’re already a hardcore loafer enthusiast who practically lives in her pairs or you’re still figuring out how to swap your heels for something preppier, now is the perfect moment to add a brown pair to your rotation. Luckily, there’s no shortage of options.

Unlike classic black pairs, brown options come in a spectrum of shades, from gray-tinged taupes to downright dark chocolates. The textures are just as varied. Sure, you can never go wrong with classic leather or croc-embossed pairs, but you can also lean into the holiday season with more maximalist options like plush suedes and luxe velvets. As for the details, take your pick from plain, hardware-clad, tasseled, or even color-blocked options. Basically, your feet are about to be very cozy, very preppy, and very, very chic.