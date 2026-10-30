Gilmore Girls and Practical Magic aren’t the only cult classics filling up fashion girlies’ fall style mood boards. Almost Famous is right up there, too. Every year, Penny Lane’s iconic fur-trimmed coat struts right back into the style set’s rotations — but this time around, it’s having its biggest, most grown-up moment yet.

So many It girls have already cosigned the OTT outerwear trend, giving Kate Hudson’s OG coat a sleek 2026 upgrade. For starters, they’re pairing their maximalist toppers with their trusty off-duty jeans, tapping into the season’s signature lazy-girl aesthetic. The other big switch-up is in the subtle new details. Think modern proportions, cropped cuts, and luxe materials that give the shaggy coat a fresher, more current feel. The result is less rock-and-roll groupie, and entirely high fashion.

The Cropped Jacket

Last month, Dakota Johnson stepped out in New York repping her elevated take on the Penny Lane coat. She wore a navy blue version with a brown fur trim on the bodice and wrists. Rather than sticking to the knee-length silhouette from the 2000s film, she opted for a cropped cut with a curved hem. It felt less free-spirited and more downtown fashion icon.

To balance the dramatic outerwear, the Verity star paired it with mid-rise straight jeans — a classic silhouette making a comeback — and trending high-vamp ballet flats.

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The Updated Silhouette

The statement jacket’s renaissance isn’t just about refreshing the crop, either. The shapes are getting an update, too. Kylie Jenner, for one, went all in on the fur with her Khy After Dark drop. The mogul wore a black-and-brown piece with extra fur trims wrapped around her arms, instantly serving a high-low styling lesson by pairing it with contrasting light-wash jeans.

Elsa Hosk, meanwhile, made a case for the millennial-approved high-low hem. The model stepped out in a curved coat from Saint Laurent with a fuzzy collar and wrists, balancing the volume with casual straight-leg jeans and all-black accessories for that effortless, NYC cool-girl look.

Luxe Materials

Hosk didn’t stop at denim updates, though. She also proved that It girls are choosing jacket materials that are just a little more *extra*, stepping out in a knee-length jacket made of a luxe gold jacquard with a contrasting white fur collar. The Helsa Studio founder styled it with light-wash straight jeans, white pointed-toe pumps, and a seafoam green Hermès Birkin.

Kendall Jenner was already spearheading this textile shift early on. While out in Los Angeles in February, she wore a velvety floral jacket with a grayish-brown trim, which she also styled with casual denim and sleek noir ballet flats for a softer, romantic spin on the aesthetic.

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Add One To Your Closet

Even if you haven’t seen Almost Famous (which, BTW, you should), a fur-trimmed jacket deserves a spot in your cold-season wardrobe. It’s guaranteed to do the heavy lifting for your attire, whether you dress it down with casual jeans or pair it with something much fancier.

If you're ready to try the look, try styling a shorter cropped version fully buttoned up on its own as a top for a bold, skin-baring moment. If you prefer more coverage, grab an ankle-grazing version in your favorite statement-making fabric. A floral print like Kendall’s adds a romantic touch, while a sparkly sequined style offers a festive spin perfect for the holidays. Penny Lane would be proud.