Halloween may be over, but you don’t have to hang up your witch hat just yet. Sure, the face paint and mega-vampire-dose of glitter can go, but your goth ‘fits are begging to stay in your wardrobe rotation. So if you love the witchcore vibe, take this as your cue to keep the magic going far beyond Oct. 31.

This season’s runways, including Saint Laurent, Fendi, and Ann Demeulemeester, practically doubled as covens, sending models down the catwalks in dark, head-to-toe lace outfits with enough moody, whimsigoth drama to make a Halliwell sister blush. It didn’t take long for that exact energy to spill onto the streets. Celebs like Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have been pairing delicate black pieces with everyday basics throughout fall to show just how effortless goth-corp attire can be.

If you need further proof of the aesthetic’s range, it’s completely holiday party-approved. With a little styling and clever zhuzhing, your witchiest pieces can work overtime all through the winter months. So whether you’re into long dramatic coats or teeny minis, here are some magic-coded pieces to carry you through every single RSVP on your calendar.

Usually when I think of a sweeping black trench coat, I picture The Matrix — but that is so *not* the case with this gorgeous double-breasted piece from Alice + Olivia. The structured bodice and maxi skirt give it so much more of a high-fashion vampire vibe. I want to wear it on top of everything this fall and winter. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

This labradorite locket necklace from Awe Inspired is practically an ornate talisman. Even after Halloween, you could keep it as a statement piece for everyday wear. Your white tee-and-jeans off-duty look would benefit from beautiful *and* functional jewelry. And so will your holiday party dress. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

Not only does a slip dress feel like wearing pajamas, but it also has a dark feminine edge that feels elevated enough for nights out at any time of year. Pair with simple strappy heels to keep it classic, or go a little edgier with boots and a leather jacket. — Sarah Ellis, contributing editor

This style of boot is just begging to be paired with a midi dress or culotte pants. The lace-up detailing takes it from a traditional pointed bootie to something much fiercer, so you can give any outfit a slightly scary twist. — Sarah E.

Dark romance is such a beautiful aesthetic, but it can feel daunting to step into. If you need a gateway piece, try this ruched little black dress. It brings a sense of darkness while still being versatile enough to style. Whether you’re dressing for a last-minute holiday festivity, a girls’ night out, or even date night, this dress works for it all. I’d style it with sheer socks, pointed-toe black stilettos, and a pile of silver jewelry. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Dark romance doesn’t have to be limited to just black. This bell-sleeved lace top in decadent navy blue is just as chic paired with a pointy hat or in the office, with a leather pencil skirt and pointed-toe boots. — Alyssa L.

The color red is the perfect bridge between spooky season and holiday party style. Pair a blood-colored corset with simple black suiting for a party outfit that stays on theme while being a little vampire-esque. — Sarah E.

Become the ‘90s whimsigoth witch you always dreamed of in this skirt. This isn’t your typical 2016 Thanksgiving outfit plaid mini; the asymmetrical design adds an extra-enchanting, free-spirited element. Perfect for transitional dressing, you could style it with a structural blouse, a cozy sweater, or your classic baby tee. — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

This beaded fringe cape serves Victorian-era sorceress. And I can just picture her at a party, paired with a slinky slip dress, a red lip, and peep-toe mules. — Alyssa L.

These boots would be perfect to pop on for an evening ride on your broomstick — or however else you want to spend a night out. The silver buckle details add a spunky, spooky upgrade to a perfectly versatile pair of classic black ankle boots. You’re anything but ordinary, and your footwear should live up to that. — Megan L.

Dark romance-meets-balletcore in this black tiered tulle maxi skirt. And the best part is you can style this up or down as you please. Wear it with an oversized gray sweater to give it the cozy girl treatment, or pack the drama with a deep-V slinky lace top. — Alyssa L.