Sorry, WNBA fans, Caitlin Clark just traded her basketball jersey for a baseball uniform — at least for a day.

It’s no secret that the Indiana Fever phenom is a rising sports star. She’s even vying for Rookie of the Year. However, her on-court game paired with off-court style is also turning the athlete into somewhat of a fashion icon. Clark’s pre-game tunnel walks, for instance, have become her makeshift runway. To date, she’s rocked a mini LWD, Canadian tuxedo, and an impressive rotation of designer it bags.

Over the weekend, she was spotted in an equally stylish ’fit, albeit in a completely different locale: a grassy baseball field.

Caitlin Dabbled In The Sport (Sort Of)

Clark may be repping Indiana’s women’s basketball team professionally, but on Saturday, Aug. 10, she visited New York’s Yankee Stadium to watch the Yankees play against the Texas Rangers. Her attendance wasn’t relegated to the sidelines either; Clark threw the ceremonial first pitch — a time-honored baseball tradition — before settling back into her seat.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Caitlin’s Crop Top & Jorts Combo

Naturally, she dressed the part (and the team). Her base ensemble channeled model-off-duty vibes in teeny jean shorts, aka jorts, and a cropped white tank top. The pairing was simple, but it was also of the moment.

This summer, the ivory wardrobe staple has enjoyed a renaissance, especially after being sported by the likes of Jennifer Lopez (twice), Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence, among chic others. So Clark’s cropped version squarely fell in the trendy sphere.

New York Yankees/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She Was So Baseball-Coded

Clark leaned even more into her baseball cosplay with the rest of her ensemble. She topped off her tank with a striped Yankees jersey customized with her name and personal jersey number (22).

New York Yankees/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She accessorized with a navy blue Yankees cap and white Nike sneakers.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While some basketball fans voiced out concerns about her decision to pitch for the NY team, one Yankee, in particular, was all for it. In the locker room, Aaron Judge, the team’s star center fielder and captain, gifted Clark a pair of his white Jordan cleats.

Two sport icons swapping wardrobe tips? That’s sportsmanship.