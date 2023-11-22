If you’ve been keeping up with the it girls championing Hollywood’s no-pants trend, you might’ve noticed Camila Cabello has been visibly missing from the lineup (if you don’t count the occasional music video bodysuit).

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Julia Fox, and Lori Harvey have all tapped into the underwear-as-pants look. Cabello, on the other hand, usually sticks to a cut-out LBD, a sultry underboob look, or a barely-there bra when she serves an NSFW look.

But as of Tuesday afternoon, the “My Oh My” singer has officially joined in with the pantsless set.

Camila’s Cozy Pantsless Look

Even though Cabello’s latest OOTD presumably comes straight from the 80 degree comfort of her Miami home, she added a wintery flare to her ’fit, by way of cold weather-friendly separates.

Instead of going the stealth wealth route like Bieber and Jenner, Cabello tapped into a more feminine aesthetic for her take on the saucy outfit formula. Her look included a cropped baby pink sweater with a hot pink bow tied at the neck — a detail straight out of the viral balletcore trend.

She kept the off-duty dancer vibes going with high-waisted hot pants (underwear, basically), which she layered under semi-sheer black tights — essentials for styling a pants-free ensemble.

Straight From The Runway

It’s clear Cabello drew outfit inspiration from the trendsetters themselves: luxury designers, like Christian Siriano, Miu Miu, and more, who sent similarly cheeky looks down the runway.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images

Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2023 catwalk, for example, was positively inundated with the controversial trend. Looks featured cozy knits paired with hipster-style undies and tights — the same cozy combo Cabello wore.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

More of this in 2024.