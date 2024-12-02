If you’re looking for an A-lister with sartorial range, look no further than Camila Cabello. The “Señorita” singer oscillates between such varied aesthetics, from Blair Waldorf-coded prepcore in teeny pleated minis to downright witchcore in goth-inspired lace and cross jewelry. No matter where she swings on the style pendulum, however, she keeps one thing constant: Her ’fits are always risqué.

On Monday, Dec. 2, the Cinderella star graced the cover of Nylon’s December 2024 issue. To mark the special occasion, she upped her spicy style ante and rocked some of her most revealing looks to date, including a parade of no-pants ensembles. Her spiciest? A pantless number with nothing but suspenders for a top.

Camila’s Panties & Suspenders Look

Photographed by Ryan Saradjola, the cover photo was a close-up shot of Cabello wearing an all-black ensemble of a scarf wrapped around her head like a balaclava, jacket, and sunglasses. Though the cover itself wasn’t daring, the insider story was rife with revealing ensembles, it was a practically a fashion girl’s spicy moodboard.

In one photo, styled by EJ Briones, Cabello rocked the no-pants trend in its spiciest iteration yet. Instead of wearing pants, she wore black granny panties sans tights.

Doubling the risqué factor, she paired the underwear with nothing but suspenders for a top with an undone Polo Ralph Lauren bow tie as an accessory. She paired the all-black look with a statement accessory: thigh-high white boots from Brandon Blackwood.

More No-Pants Looks, Right This Way

That wasn’t the only no-pants ’fit she rocked in the spread either. In one photo, she wore a croc-inspired bodysuit by Tory Burch with sheer dotted tights. Giving it the mob wife treatment, she threw on a leopard print Givenchy fur coat on top.

Cabello rocked the naked corpcore trend in another, where she wore a tuxedo-inspired leather bodysuit from Norma Kamali, which she paired with distressed Calzedonia tights. She completed her look with a Chan Luu scarf, silver Gentle Monster x Mugler sunglasses, and platform heels by Amina Muaddi.

In another photo, where she sprawled on a black couch, she traded the pantless style for a dress. The “June Gloom” songstress wore a Brandon Maxwell LBD with a plunge so low, it nearly hit her navel.

If that wasn’t enough, it also featured a massive thigh slit for more skin-baring real estate.

Slays all around.