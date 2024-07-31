Much like her discography, Camila Cabello’s wardrobe offers range — specifically, her footwear. After all, she did play Cinderella, aka the most shoe-oriented fictional princess, in the 2021 eponymous movie. The songstress easily flits from classic, low-key pairs (like sneakers) to more contentious digit-baring choices (like PVC mules).

After flaunting her toes in the controversial “naked shoe” just last week, the singer pivoted to a different aesthetic altogether: coquette. Her latest ensemble featured beribboned ballet flats, the starring member of a balletcore starter pack. Despite the saccharine vibe of the outfit’s vision, the daring dresser still incorporated a risqué element, of course.

Camila’s Cut-Out Bloomers

Monochromatic ensembles can get boring, to be sure. On Tuesday, July 30, however, Cabello donned an all-black ’fit that was anything but.

The “Señorita” hitmaker wore a one-piece connected by two ribbons. The top half was a T-shirt with inverted “U” cutouts around the waist. (Cutouts are a Cabello signature, so this was completely in her wheelhouse).

While the bows were a cutesy touch, the bottom half was even more playful. Instead of typical shorts that complete a romper, her bottoms were semi-billowy with garterized hems, resembling vintage-inspired bloomers.

Her Shoes Cost How Much?!

To tone down her outfit’s tapestry of whimsical and unconventional style details, she chose a timeless pair of shoes: ballet flats. Not just any ballerinas, either — she wore Miu Miu’s Mary Jane flats, the quintessential Fashion Girl choice.

The beribboned flats with garter straps were first released in 2022 and quickly trotted onto many influential feet — even Rosalía’s and Sydney Sweeney’s. With the balletcore frenzy continuing well into the year, love for the designer pair hasn’t waned one bit. For interested shoppers, the flats retail for a cool $975 and come in a myriad of hues, materials, and even strap options.

Her Emo-Goth Glam

The hitmaker committed to the all-black ’fit — even with her makeup. She lined her eyes with thick charcoal liner and went for smokey eye makeup and a strong brow.

The emo-goth tones were the perfect contrast to her bleach blonde ’do, which she styled down.

If there’s one thing she’s gonna do, it’s serve.