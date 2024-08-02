Anyone who’s seen And Just Like That... knows that the reboot is a trip down SATC memory lane. When Carrie Bradshaw isn’t dating former flames (Aidan again? Seriously?), she’s wearing clothes from the OG show. She famously rewore her exact Vivienne Westood wedding dress (and matching bird headpiece) from the movie to Season 2’s fictional Met Gala.

This season, she harkened back to another touchstone Carrie look: the turquoise dress she wore in the OG series finale.

Carrie’s Bustier Dress

AJLT’s third season isn’t out yet, but the cast has been filming all over New York in recent months. Naturally, Carrie’s looks — exposed bra ensembles and oversized hats — have already been blowing up fashion group chats. (Carrie really is that girl.)

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Sarah Jessica Parker showed off another ensemble in her alter ego’s Season 3 repertoire. In one scene, Carrie wore a blue gown with a bustier style torso that she left unhooked to show a peek of her bra.

The satin top in a light blue hue contrasted perfectly with the skirt in a darker, grayer shade of blue. The billowy skirt featured pleats all over with peekaboo tulle underneath.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

She topped off the look with a billowy metallic gold kimono.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

S/O To Her Coordination

While Carrie’s OG looks were almost rarely coordinated (chaotic is more like it), this time she made her look more streamlined. She carried a turquoise croc-skin bag that matched the tones of her dress and sparkly gold peep-toe heels.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The OG Inspo

Fans of the original series couldn’t help but wonder: Why does the dress look so familiar? That’s because it is. In fact, it’s almost identical to the look she wore in the SATC finale.

The two-part episode, titled “An American Girl in Paris (Parts Une and Deux),” saw Carrie move to Paris to be with Aleksandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov). She quickly realized, however, that he was not a fit for her. In a dramatic twist, Big, her on-again, off-again commitmentphobe partner, showed up to the French capital to profess his love. After six seasons of “will they, won’t they,” they finally ended up together.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

The romantic moment was heightened by Carrie’s stunning gown: an aquamarine number with a spaghetti strap top and billowy tulle skirt. (It was a sartorial nod to the famous pink tulle skirt she wore in the opening credits.)

Save for a few details (like fabrication), the dress looked so similar to Carrie’s latest AJLT ’fit. Even the gold topper was there. Instead of a cape, however, the OG gold piece was a structured blazer.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Her narrative arc may change, but her style is forever.