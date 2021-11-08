The annual CFDA Awards is pretty much the Oscars of the fashion world. Unsurprisingly, the CFDA red carpet usually delivers some of the most memorable, head-turning ensembles that get fashion insiders talking for years. We all remember when Rihanna stopped the world with her see-through dress that was drenched in thousands of Swarovski crystals. And even Barbie herself has made an appearance at the CFDAs wearing custom Diane von Furstenberg.
For the 2021 CFDAs, Emily Blunt is playing host, which for fans of The Devil Wears Prada feels like the ultimate full circle moment. The show is taking place in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and it’s where America’s biggest fashion icons will compete for awards including American Womenswear Designer of the Year and American Menswear Designer of the Year.
All eyes will be on industry-shaking designers who have received wide recognition in recent years, including Christopher John Rogers, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Aurora James for Brother Vellies. It’s sure to be a night when celebrities make a statement with their ensembles, while also honoring the designer’s hard work and ingenuity.
With the ’90s still having a major moment in the fashion spotlight, it seems fitting to take a look back at some of the CFDA ensembles that paid homage to the era. Ahead of the annual stylish soirée, here are 10 of the most memorable ’90s-inspired CFDA Awards outfits of all time.