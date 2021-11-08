Celebrity Style

10 '90s-Inspired CFDA Looks That Are Still In Style Today

From Hailey Bieber to J.Lo.

See the best CFDA Awards fashion looks inspired by the '90s, from Jennifer Lopez's crop top to Haile...
Getty Images
By Mekita Rivas

The annual CFDA Awards is pretty much the Oscars of the fashion world. Unsurprisingly, the CFDA red carpet usually delivers some of the most memorable, head-turning ensembles that get fashion insiders talking for years. We all remember when Rihanna stopped the world with her see-through dress that was drenched in thousands of Swarovski crystals. And even Barbie herself has made an appearance at the CFDAs wearing custom Diane von Furstenberg.

For the 2021 CFDAs, Emily Blunt is playing host, which for fans of The Devil Wears Prada feels like the ultimate full circle moment. The show is taking place in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and it’s where America’s biggest fashion icons will compete for awards including American Womenswear Designer of the Year and American Menswear Designer of the Year.

All eyes will be on industry-shaking designers who have received wide recognition in recent years, including Christopher John Rogers, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Aurora James for Brother Vellies. It’s sure to be a night when celebrities make a statement with their ensembles, while also honoring the designer’s hard work and ingenuity.

With the ’90s still having a major moment in the fashion spotlight, it seems fitting to take a look back at some of the CFDA ensembles that paid homage to the era. Ahead of the annual stylish soirée, here are 10 of the most memorable ’90s-inspired CFDA Awards outfits of all time.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 1999

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Authentic ’90s alert! Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet at the 1999 CFDAs in an era-appropriate satin corset top and dressy shorts. A minimalist purse and pointy-toe heels completed the look.

Heidi Klum’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 1999

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Crop top? Check. Matching silky printed skirt? Check. The supermodel was peak ’90s back at the 1999 CFDAs.

Miranda Kerr’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The cut-outs and square neckline are oh-so ’90s, as demonstrated by Miranda Kerr at the 2011 CFDAs. The chunky gold metallic accessories add a modern, Matrix-y touch.

Katie Holmes’ CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It doesn’t get more ’90s than a classic column gown with a halter top silhouette. Back in 2015, Katie Holmes wore Ralph Lauren Collection to the CFDAs.

Hailey Bieber’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cut-outs were everywhere in the ’90s, and Mrs. Bieber channeled that energy at the 2017 CFDAs. She wore a Cushnie et Ochs dress with Brother Vellies accessories and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Joan Smalls’ CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The model wore Michael Kors at the 2017 CFDAs, serving up ’90s trend after ’90s trend. From the cut-outs to the thigh-high split to the strappy heels, it’s a timelessly sleek ensemble.

Lily Aldridge’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lily Aldridge stepped out in a floor-grazing gown by Jason Wu at the 2017 CFDAs. It featured a subtle cowl neck, one of the most popular silhouettes from the ’90s.

Alek Wek’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Think ’90s prom but way more elevated. Alek Wek wore Balenciaga at the 2017 CFDAs, and those neon boots are a total nod to the era.

Kim Kardashian West’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2018

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Crop tops + ruching = one of the most ’90s combos possible. At the 2018 CFDAs, Kim K wore a custom cream-colored Rick Owens crop top and skirt, which she accessorized with Christian Billets jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2019

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2019 CFDAs in a custom Ralph Lauren ensemble to be recognized as that year’s Fashion Icon honoree. The bright orange turtleneck crop top was so ’90s, as was the dramatic skirt featuring a sporty drawstring waist and statement-making train.