The annual CFDA Awards is pretty much the Oscars of the fashion world. Unsurprisingly, the CFDA red carpet usually delivers some of the most memorable, head-turning ensembles that get fashion insiders talking for years. We all remember when Rihanna stopped the world with her see-through dress that was drenched in thousands of Swarovski crystals. And even Barbie herself has made an appearance at the CFDAs wearing custom Diane von Furstenberg.

For the 2021 CFDAs, Emily Blunt is playing host, which for fans of The Devil Wears Prada feels like the ultimate full circle moment. The show is taking place in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and it’s where America’s biggest fashion icons will compete for awards including American Womenswear Designer of the Year and American Menswear Designer of the Year.

All eyes will be on industry-shaking designers who have received wide recognition in recent years, including Christopher John Rogers, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Aurora James for Brother Vellies. It’s sure to be a night when celebrities make a statement with their ensembles, while also honoring the designer’s hard work and ingenuity.

With the ’90s still having a major moment in the fashion spotlight, it seems fitting to take a look back at some of the CFDA ensembles that paid homage to the era. Ahead of the annual stylish soirée, here are 10 of the most memorable ’90s-inspired CFDA Awards outfits of all time.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 1999 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Authentic ’90s alert! Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet at the 1999 CFDAs in an era-appropriate satin corset top and dressy shorts. A minimalist purse and pointy-toe heels completed the look.

Heidi Klum’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 1999 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Crop top? Check. Matching silky printed skirt? Check. The supermodel was peak ’90s back at the 1999 CFDAs.

Miranda Kerr’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2011 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The cut-outs and square neckline are oh-so ’90s, as demonstrated by Miranda Kerr at the 2011 CFDAs. The chunky gold metallic accessories add a modern, Matrix-y touch.

Katie Holmes’ CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It doesn’t get more ’90s than a classic column gown with a halter top silhouette. Back in 2015, Katie Holmes wore Ralph Lauren Collection to the CFDAs.

Hailey Bieber’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cut-outs were everywhere in the ’90s, and Mrs. Bieber channeled that energy at the 2017 CFDAs. She wore a Cushnie et Ochs dress with Brother Vellies accessories and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Joan Smalls’ CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images The model wore Michael Kors at the 2017 CFDAs, serving up ’90s trend after ’90s trend. From the cut-outs to the thigh-high split to the strappy heels, it’s a timelessly sleek ensemble.

Lily Aldridge’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lily Aldridge stepped out in a floor-grazing gown by Jason Wu at the 2017 CFDAs. It featured a subtle cowl neck, one of the most popular silhouettes from the ’90s.

Alek Wek’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2017 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images Think ’90s prom but way more elevated. Alek Wek wore Balenciaga at the 2017 CFDAs, and those neon boots are a total nod to the era.

Kim Kardashian West’s CFDA Awards Fashion Look, 2018 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Crop tops + ruching = one of the most ’90s combos possible. At the 2018 CFDAs, Kim K wore a custom cream-colored Rick Owens crop top and skirt, which she accessorized with Christian Billets jewelry.