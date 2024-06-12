It’s rare for it bags to go on sale. After all, the law of supply and demand suggests that prices stay high if there’s high demand (especially when supply is low). But Coach consistently breaks this mold, making designer goods accessible to the masses.

The Teri Shoulder Bag, for example, is currently 70% off on the brand’s website. Despite its growing fanbase — which happens to include Jennifer Lopez, Camila Mendes, and more — the bag is exclusive to the Coach Outlet and is, therefore, always discounted.

With a slim, ’90s-inspired style, the minimalist accessory is surprisingly spacious. It’s also convertible — with detachable, adjustable straps (one chain and one leather), it can be worn as a crossbody or a clutch. In addition to an A-list fanbase, it also boasts a 4.8-star rating, with more than 600 customers (or 88% of reviews) giving it a perfect score.

Here’s everything to know about the Coach Teri Bag — and where to one for yourself.

The Teri’s Luxurious History

Though the bag is reminiscent of the minimalist shoulder bags that dominated the ’90s, this particular design is from this decade. It first started gaining buzz in early 2022 and, since then, all new drops have been sold directly and exclusively on the Coach Outlet (not to be confused with the Coach’s main brand, which houses legacy bags and new styles straight from the runway).

Despite the Teri being outlet-focused, the label constantly releases iterations of the style. In November 2022, for example, Coach released a Peanuts collection, giving the Teri a Snoopy and co. update.

While most OG Teri styles were crafted in the label’s signature monogrammed canvas, metallic styles were introduced in the fall of 2023, with a large quilted C (reminiscent of the Coach’s other famous style, the Tabby). The shimmery new iteration even came with a high-profile campaign starring Jlo.

Naturally, Celebrities Love The Teri

Lopez has been starring in Coach campaigns since 2020. In October 2023, the Atlas actor starred in the label’s Fall 2023 imagery, in which she clutched several metallic bags, including the Teri. Lopez is known for her impressive bag collection, which includes a $50,000 Hermès Kelly and $100,000 Birkin, among others. So if she carries a bag, trust other celebs and influencers to follow suit.

In February, Lil Nas X, another Coach ambassador, clutched a white Teri in a TikTok video uploaded by Coach’s official account. Meanwhile, ambassador Camila Mendes spoke about the bag on TikTok. “I would wear it with a white button-down, some low rise baggy jeans, black ballet slippers,” she said.

Wait, The Teri Costs How Much?!

The Teri Shoulder Bag comes in just one size — but in several colorways and fabrications. The classics include monogrammed canvas and leather. Seasonal styles, however, feature options made out of woven straw, sequins, or whimsical prints, like bananas and blueberries.

Here’s the most exciting detail: because the Teri is an outlet bag, it’s also heavily, heavily discounted. Currently, styles can be found for up to 70% off. The quilted iteration, valued at $398, is available on the site for $119.40. Meanwhile, the pebbled leather and canvas styles are being sold for $199 from $350 — a 43% discount.

Just don’t expect to find any Teri designs in regular Coach stores; They’re exclusively sold on the dedicated Coach Outlet website and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

If your favorite style sells out, don’t worry, it might still pop up on second-hand e-tailers like eBay, Poshmark, and Vestiaire Collective. Just don’t expect low prices — the Teri can shoot up to over $500 on the resale market. Buy yours new, ahead.