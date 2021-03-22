Despite the return of Lizzie McGuire getting canceled, there’s still some good news out there for fans: A ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire makeup collection is coming, and the collab brings all the early-2000s vibes you’d hope for.

The limited edition eight-piece collection is slated to launch on the brand’s website March 26 at 10 a.m. PT, and everything within the ColourPop line is inspired by the iconic Disney Channel show — think bright pigments, body glitter, and shimmery lip gloss. Inside the collab, Lizzie fans will find a 12-pan eyeshadow palette featuring pinks, purples, and golds in matte, shimmer, and duo-chrome finishes with shades named after iconic aughts phrases and Lizzie moments — like a glittery fuchsia called Outfit Repeater.

As for lip products, there are two So Juicy lip gloss duos: The first, Dear Diary, features two glosses, one clear and one pink with peach glitter, named after Lizzie and Miranda respectively; the second, Seriously Cool, is themed after two major male characters, Gordo and Ethan Craft, and features translucent violet and orange shades. Both sets are bubblegum flavored to match the other lip product within the collection: a lip exfoliator called Bubblegum Pop Lippie Scrub.

You can also revisit your love of glitter with the collection’s two Glitterally Obsessed glitter gels (one in a white opal shade with rainbow glitter, the other a pink with rainbow sparkles) that can be worn anywhere from your head to your toes. Finally, snag one of the line’s two pressed blush compacts: Dee-lish, a cool-toned bubblegum pink, and You Are Magnifico, a cool-toned hot pink shade.

If you’re still feeling the sting of the reboot’s cancellation, mark your calendar now for this launch — and have your butterfly hair clips and platform flip flops ready.