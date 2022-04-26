Vaxed Girl Summer Season 2 is about to hit, and believe me when I tell you the upcoming trends reflect that mindset. Leggings? Cancelled. Sweatsuit? Never heard of her. Fuzzy socks? See you in October. Summer 2022 is all about extra-loud dressing with details that thrill.

Pelvis-flaunting low-rise jeans, loose-knit crochet, cleavage-emphasizing corsets, and fiery shades of fuchsia are among the spicy trends about to wash over summer 2022. Even the shoes are hot — dad sneakers are taking a pause in favor of angular lucite wedges, stiletto thongs, and strappy flatforms that’ll level up your feet pics.

Don’t get me wrong, though — that comfy, oversize look from ’99 will still reign supreme. But, as spotted at Coachella, you’ll soon start balancing it out with slinky details appropriate for a steamy night out (literally).

Though we’re a still couple months away from the actual season, shorts-and-a-crop-top weather is coming up fast — and my suggestion is to get shopping ASAP.

Statement Thongs

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’ve held out this long against the resurgence of the flip-flop, you have my respect — but it’s time to give in, friend. With design details like stiletto heels, platform soles, and puffy straps, the ’00s “ugly” shoe trend is officially cute. At this point, resistance is futile.

Electric Fuchsia

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Before there was Valentino’s entirely pink runway show, there was Kim Kardashian exclusively wearing electric pink for a week straight. The impact is clear, as the fiery shade is now popping up in virtually every summer collection. For the first time in my former emo-kid life, I’m debating wearing fuchsia — that’s how hard this trend is hitting.

Low-Rise Pants

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna has spoken: Low-rise jeans are back. And who are we to contradict the queen? Pubic-grazing, pocketless flares have returned to store shelves, but if you want a truly authentic throwback look, modern designs are available too. Baggy styles — the ones that hit just below the belly button — touch on the trend in a less revealing way.

Polos

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

A cornerstone of the dark academia aesthetic (yes, another aesthetic), the polo shirts of yore have returned. Unlike their first moment, the buttoned-up style feels incredibly versatile this time around. A terrycloth texture gives that coconut girl look, while an oversize black option offers a bit of pop-punk energy.

Flatforms

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This summer, you’ll be pressed to find a pair of sandals that don’t have an extra 2-3 inches added to their base. Gladiators, thongs, slides, fisherman sandals, clogs — every shoe style is getting the flatform treatment.

Bright Tropical Prints

For the second time in this story, I will be talking about coconut girls — only because the starter pack encompasses a lot of summertime staples. Early 2000s Hawaiian prints are a big part of the aesthetic, but the vibe is available to all. Wear the print with jeans or sleek high heels for a more grown-up feel.

Corsets

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This summer, we’re showing our cleavage with zero shame, OK?! Bridgerton has fully normalized this boob-centric trend, skyrocketing the already-popular lingerie-inspired aesthetic to one of the *hottest* styles of ’22.

Silver Jewelry

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi B, Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin, Billie Eilish, literally every Kardashian sister — I could go on for days listing the celebs who are pivoting from gold chains to chill silver glitz. Kourtney, in particular, can’t stop wearing a cross necklace reminiscent of 2009’s Ed Hardy takeover.

Modern Wedges

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After years of precarious stilettos and toe-pinching pumps, elevated wedges are about to be your “Best Friend” (Doja Cat joke). The thick sole provides Hot Girl comfort with that nostalgic, middle school dance look we’re all striving for.

Crochet

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

A more summery trend you cannot find. A mix of rainbow colors, combined with whimsical crochet styles, gives this aesthetic the most beachy feel possible.

Y2K Butterfly Tops

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa can be credited starting this trend, relentlessly wearing butterfly motifs until the rest of us finally adapted. Thank god she did, because the strappy halter design is peak festival style.