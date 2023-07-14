Beauty

20 Chrome French Tip Designs You'll Want To Keep On Your Nails Forever

Hailey Bieber's red chrome French tips are just one version of her famous glazed nails.
Between Dua Lipa’s glistening checkered design and Kylie Jenner’s low-key pearlized manicure — it’s safe to say that chrome nails are truly having their main character moment in the world of headline-making manicures right now. This summer alone, countless chromatic nail art trends have made their way into the forefront, including the understated vanilla chrome vibe, as well as the more daring holographic unicorn tips for those who are a fan of otherworldly iridescent color.

Of course, French nails also so happen to arguably be one of the most beloved (and nostalgic) nails of all time, with countless celebs including Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and many more frequent fans of the classic, ’90s-era vibe.

Now, the thought of edgy chrome nails and some adorable French tips combined together?Truly a mani match made in heaven.

From Hailey Bieber’s buzzy “red nail theory” chromatic French tips worn earlier this year, to stunning manicures that tap into your inner siren or mermaid (because yes, TikTok says there’s a major difference) — here are 20 chrome French manicure ideas of every color, length, and aesthetic to take you through the warm summertime months and beyond.

Hot Pink Chrome

Hop on the Barbiecore hype train and go for chromatic hot pink hues on your tips.

Margot Robbie’s Micro French

For an understated manicure with a subtle chrome detail, take a page out of the Barbie star’s book and opt for a thin, silver-hued lacquer in lieu of a more traditional stark white hue.

Otherworldly Sirencore

For a stunning set that gives all of the sultry sirencore vibes, go for a design that includes luminous green lacquers and celestial gems.

3D Gilded Frenchies

Ever since Christina Aguilera’s NSFW mani a few months back, 3D nails have been everywhere. Tap the buzzy trend with these gilded tips.

Two-Tone Gemini Manicure

You may have heard about gemini hair — but have you thought of trying gemini nails?

Vanilla Chrome French Nails

Give the vanilla chrome trend a French twist with these neutral (but still shimmering) tips.

Prettiest Press-Ons

Craving a glazed mani in a pinch? These nail-safe press-ons create a salon-quality mani in minutes.

Chromatic Baby Blues

If you’re not one to go for vivid nail colors, shades of light blue are perfect for beach days, poolside hangs, and beyond.

Hailey Bieber’s Scarlet Glazed Tips

ICYWW, fiery red hues are definitely on-trend for the summer months.

Holographic Heaven

Whether your nails are short or extra long, you can reflect every single color of the rainbow via holographic tips.

Understated Lip Gloss Frenchies

For the mani minimalists, these neutral French tips bring all of the high-shine.

Colorful Chrome Frenchies

If your eyes are attracted to multiple colors, there’s no rule that says you have to choose one. Pick a different chrome shade for each French tip for a super shiny take on Skittles nails.

Mermaidcore Seashell Mani

Seashell details and oceanic pearls create the dreamiest mermaidcore mani.

Y2K Silver Tips

For a mirror-like finish, ask your favorite nail tech for some chrome silver French tips.

Purple Reign

With a chrome double French manicure in a regal purple shade, you’re sure to be a mani queen.

Sapphire Set

Deep blue shades of sparkling sapphire scream luxury.

Chromatic Swirls

Replace a classic French tip with some whimsical swirls for a modern twist.

Give Them Gold

Can’t take a trip to the nail salon for an appointment with a professional? These abstract, gold-tipped press-ons are all things glamorous (and very easy to apply on your own).

Abstract French Gems

This ombré French is made all the more unique by way of gemstones of every shape, artfully placed towards the French tips.

Sarah Hyland’s Invisible French Chrome

Take the buzz-worthy invisible French trend and make it chrome for an eye-catching summer set.