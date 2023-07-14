Between
Dua Lipa’s glistening checkered design and Kylie Jenner’s low-key pearlized manicure — it’s safe to say that chrome nails are truly having their main character moment in the world of headline-making manicures right now. This summer alone, countless chromatic nail art trends have made their way into the forefront, including the understated vanilla chrome vibe, as well as the more daring holographic unicorn tips for those who are a fan of otherworldly iridescent color.
Of course, French nails also so happen to arguably be one of the most beloved (and nostalgic) nails of all time, with countless celebs including
Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and many more frequent fans of the classic, ’90s-era vibe.
Now, the thought of edgy chrome nails
and some adorable French tips combined together?Truly a mani match made in heaven.
From Hailey Bieber’s buzzy
“red nail theory” chromatic French tips worn earlier this year, to stunning manicures that tap into your inner siren or mermaid (because yes, TikTok says there’s a major difference) — here are 20 chrome French manicure ideas of every color, length, and aesthetic to take you through the warm summertime months and beyond. 2 Margot Robbie’s Micro French
For an
understated manicure with a subtle chrome detail, take a page out of the Barbie star’s book and opt for a thin, silver-hued lacquer in lieu of a more traditional stark white hue. 3 Otherworldly Sirencore
For a stunning set that gives all of the
sultry sirencore vibes, go for a design that includes luminous green lacquers and celestial gems. 5 Two-Tone Gemini Manicure
You may have heard about
gemini hair — but have you thought of trying gemini nails? 6 Vanilla Chrome French Nails 8 Chromatic Baby Blues
If you’re not one to go for vivid nail colors, shades of light blue are perfect for beach days, poolside hangs, and beyond.
9 Hailey Bieber’s Scarlet Glazed Tips 10 Holographic Heaven
Whether your nails are short or
extra long, you can reflect every single color of the rainbow via holographic tips. 11 Understated Lip Gloss Frenchies
For the mani minimalists, these neutral French tips bring all of the high-shine.
12 Colorful Chrome Frenchies
If your eyes are attracted to multiple colors, there’s no rule that says you have to choose one. Pick a different chrome shade for each French tip for a super shiny take on
Skittles nails. 13 Mermaidcore Seashell Mani 14 Y2K Silver Tips
For a mirror-like finish, ask your favorite nail tech for some chrome silver French tips.
15 Purple Reign
With a chrome double French manicure in a regal purple shade, you’re sure to be a mani queen.
16 Sapphire Set
Deep blue shades of sparkling sapphire scream luxury.
17 Chromatic Swirls
Replace a classic French tip with some whimsical swirls for a modern twist.
18 Give Them Gold
Can’t take a trip to the nail salon for an appointment with a professional? These abstract, gold-tipped press-ons are all things glamorous (and very easy to apply on your own).
19 Abstract French Gems
This ombré French is made all the more unique by way of gemstones of every shape, artfully placed towards the French tips.
20 Sarah Hyland’s Invisible French Chrome
