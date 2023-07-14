Between Dua Lipa’s glistening checkered design and Kylie Jenner’s low-key pearlized manicure — it’s safe to say that chrome nails are truly having their main character moment in the world of headline-making manicures right now. This summer alone, countless chromatic nail art trends have made their way into the forefront, including the understated vanilla chrome vibe, as well as the more daring holographic unicorn tips for those who are a fan of otherworldly iridescent color.

Of course, French nails also so happen to arguably be one of the most beloved (and nostalgic) nails of all time, with countless celebs including Margot Robbie, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and many more frequent fans of the classic, ’90s-era vibe.

Now, the thought of edgy chrome nails and some adorable French tips combined together?Truly a mani match made in heaven.

From Hailey Bieber’s buzzy “red nail theory” chromatic French tips worn earlier this year, to stunning manicures that tap into your inner siren or mermaid (because yes, TikTok says there’s a major difference) — here are 20 chrome French manicure ideas of every color, length, and aesthetic to take you through the warm summertime months and beyond.

1 Hot Pink Chrome Hop on the Barbiecore hype train and go for chromatic hot pink hues on your tips.

2 Margot Robbie’s Micro French For an understated manicure with a subtle chrome detail, take a page out of the Barbie star’s book and opt for a thin, silver-hued lacquer in lieu of a more traditional stark white hue.

3 Otherworldly Sirencore For a stunning set that gives all of the sultry sirencore vibes, go for a design that includes luminous green lacquers and celestial gems.

4 3D Gilded Frenchies Ever since Christina Aguilera’s NSFW mani a few months back, 3D nails have been everywhere. Tap the buzzy trend with these gilded tips.

5 Two-Tone Gemini Manicure You may have heard about gemini hair — but have you thought of trying gemini nails?

6 Vanilla Chrome French Nails Give the vanilla chrome trend a French twist with these neutral (but still shimmering) tips.

8 Chromatic Baby Blues If you’re not one to go for vivid nail colors, shades of light blue are perfect for beach days, poolside hangs, and beyond.

9 Hailey Bieber’s Scarlet Glazed Tips ICYWW, fiery red hues are definitely on-trend for the summer months.

10 Holographic Heaven Whether your nails are short or extra long, you can reflect every single color of the rainbow via holographic tips.

11 Understated Lip Gloss Frenchies For the mani minimalists, these neutral French tips bring all of the high-shine.

12 Colorful Chrome Frenchies If your eyes are attracted to multiple colors, there’s no rule that says you have to choose one. Pick a different chrome shade for each French tip for a super shiny take on Skittles nails.

13 Mermaidcore Seashell Mani Seashell details and oceanic pearls create the dreamiest mermaidcore mani.

14 Y2K Silver Tips For a mirror-like finish, ask your favorite nail tech for some chrome silver French tips.

15 Purple Reign With a chrome double French manicure in a regal purple shade, you’re sure to be a mani queen.

16 Sapphire Set Deep blue shades of sparkling sapphire scream luxury.

17 Chromatic Swirls Replace a classic French tip with some whimsical swirls for a modern twist.

18 Give Them Gold Glamnetic Golden Touch Press-On Nails Ulta $15 See On Ulta Can’t take a trip to the nail salon for an appointment with a professional? These abstract, gold-tipped press-ons are all things glamorous (and very easy to apply on your own).

19 Abstract French Gems This ombré French is made all the more unique by way of gemstones of every shape, artfully placed towards the French tips.